Former Donegal footballer slams advanced mark rule

Contact
CRITICAL: Former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy.
Former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy has added to calls for the new advanced mark rule to be scrapped.
The new rules allow a mark to be called when a forward or defender catches a ball kicked from outside the 45 if it has travelled at least 20 metres, allowing the player 15 seconds to take a kick.
But after the first weekend of National League action, Cassidy insisted in his BoyleSports blog that the changes are not going to benefit the game.
He said: “I aired my thoughts on the advanced mark before the league started that I wasn’t in favour of it and that we are heading more towards Aussie Rules.
“I don’t think we saw any evidence at the weekend that it’s going to benefit or improve our game. I just don’t agree with it and let’s be honest, I think it probably will be looked at again.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Former Ireland and Ulster Rugby Star Gary Longwell who will deliver a presentation on Sports Psychology at the NW Sporting Pathways Programme ‘Raise Your Performance’ seminar.
Outgoing TD Thomas Pringle after signing the Irish Network Against Racism Anti-Racism Election Protocol at the offices of Donegal Travellers Project in Letterkenny.
The cast of Beauty and the Beast, from: Gerard McMonagle (Chef) Emma Doherty (Maid) Emma Gourley (Belle) Neil McGowan (Maurice)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.