Former Donegal footballer slams advanced mark rule

Former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy has added to calls for the new advanced mark rule to be scrapped.

The new rules allow a mark to be called when a forward or defender catches a ball kicked from outside the 45 if it has travelled at least 20 metres, allowing the player 15 seconds to take a kick.

But after the first weekend of National League action, Cassidy insisted in his BoyleSports blog that the changes are not going to benefit the game.

He said: “I aired my thoughts on the advanced mark before the league started that I wasn’t in favour of it and that we are heading more towards Aussie Rules.

“I don’t think we saw any evidence at the weekend that it’s going to benefit or improve our game. I just don’t agree with it and let’s be honest, I think it probably will be looked at again.”