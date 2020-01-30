THE SPORTING DIARY: Small margins deny Donegal against Mayo

Any thought process about analysing Saturday night’s draw in MacCumhaill Park between Donegal and Mayo must first take into account the efforts put in by both sides.

It was a cracking game of football for the last Saturday in January. Having to do a full-time report can become a real rollercoaster for the brain. Three points up Donegal are well on their way to an opening night win and are full value for the victory.

Six minutes of added time have elapsed and we are a minute and a half over when Michael Murphy hits Donegal's 19th point. The report is almost complete, just needs an opening paragraph and a final score.

Then Mayo come on one last surge. Aidan O'Shea is stopped but takes the free quickly. The ball is worked through a few hands before James Durcan gets possession and drives forward. Minutes earlier he had fouled Conor Morrison to give Murphy the chance. This time around the shoe is on the other foot, Morrison chasing Durcan.

Hindsight is a great teacher and if the clock could be put back, then I doubt if Conor Morrison would have allowed the Mayo man the chance to get a shot away. He would most likely have ended up in the sin bin, but would have been the Donegal hero.

As it was, Durcan - only on the field just over 10 minutes - became Mayo’s saviour. Small margins.

Donegal were unhappy afterwards with the referee's watch, feeling that too much was added on after six minutes were indicated. However, there was an injury to Hugh McFadden which would have accounted for a minute. And after Murphy's free, there was always going to be time for one more play. Donegal should have snuffed out the threat and learned a tough lesson.

I would have no issue with the referee’s timekeeping. However, I would take issue with a couple of calls which went against Donegal. Both Michael Langan and Ryan McHugh were denied fouls, which led directly to Mayo fouls being awarded, both being converted.

Then near the end midfielder Jordan Flynn put his head down and charged into Donegal defenders and won a free, which was clearly a free out. That amounted to at least a three point turnaround, which was a critical factor in the final outcome.

The ‘crazy’ advanced mark wasn’t a factor in Saturday night’s game, Michael Murphy being the only benefactor, although I’m told that the referee’s whistle went when James Carr won possession before he fluked the first Mayo goal. Did the Donegal defenders stop when the whistle went?

Forgetting the result, it was a good night for Donegal players. And once again Michael Murphy stood out. How many times have we been privileged to witness football being played at a level which is well beyond most participants.

The game also showed, if any proof was needed, that Division One of the league will be ultra competitive again this year, but is really the place you need to be if you want to keep pace with the top flight of Gaelic football.

LEO RETIRES

News that Leo McLoone has decided to retire was received with some disappointment this week. The Naomh Conaill man has been a mainstay of Donegal teams during their most successful period. Although troubled by injury in recent seasons, his form for his club in last year’s successful Donegal campaign, was significant with many feeling he was back to close to his best.

Possessed of a powerful physical presence, McLoone was one of very few players who could take the ball into contact and still get a pass away. In doing so, he was inviting punishment, and maybe that is one of the reasons for his early retirement. That physical strength, however, was vital to Donegal winning the All-Ireland in 2012.

You would have felt that McLoone would have made it at Rugby League or Rugby Union, had he been born in England or Wales. He will be missed by Donegal, but his club Naomh Conaill will be happy to have him full-time.