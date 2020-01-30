Meath will be a tough challenge for Donegal - Caolan Ward

It is a case of moving on and leaving last Saturday night’s draw with Mayo behind, according to Donegal defender Caolan Ward.

The St Eunan’s man admits it would have been nice to have taken the two points but also insists Donegal were happy with the one point from the 0-19 to 2-13 draw.

Donegal may have come out on top against Meath the three times the sides met last year, but Ward feels there was so little between the teams in those three meetings that it will only be a motivating factor for the Royal County.

“We met them three times last year and each time we came out on the right side of the result so that is something they will be very conscious of,” insisted Ward at Tuesday’s press briefing ahead of Sunday’s game.

“When they are analysing us, they certainly won’t want another defeat against Donegal.

“They will have targeted this game and they will be well set up for us.”

He also feels home advantage will spur Andy McEntee and his team on.

“Navan is a tough place to go to. I played in a Qualifier there in 2017 and we came out with a one point victory.”

Meath caused Donegal some bother last year.

“Yes, they ran at us at pace from deep with the McEntees and Bryan Menton very prominent.

“They are big strong men and no doubt they will have a couple of new faces like ourselves.

“They will be looking to get their performance right and having lost to Tyrone last Sunday they will be looking to get points on the board.

“They are a good side and growing in pedigree and they were not in the Super 8s just by luck. They will definitely be a challenge to us.”

Ward also spoke of the strength in depth in the current Donegal squad and the importance of a strong panel given Donegal’s lengthy injury list.

“That is why you have a panel so that when you have things like that happening you have fellows ready to step in.

“Naturally it is disappointing to be losing players to injury week on week but obviously the panel we have now is quite strong.

“They have been playing very well and training very well so that you are not going to be worried about who is going to step in.

“Everybody is there on merit and they have acquitted themselves very well in training and in the few matches that we have had already.”

The stylish defender, who is equally at home at corner or wing-back, admits to having a preference for half-back.

“I probably prefer playing half-back and played there for the county minors and then I was pushed back.

“At half-back you get on the ball a bit more and you get up and down the field.

“You can start attacks and be on the end of passes, but there is a lot more running and a lot more thinking to be done in terms of position at corner-back. When do you go forward and when do you drop back but any position you get you are just delighted to take it to be on the team.”

So, is there less pressure as there is cover for half-backs unlike full-backs?

“There is less pressure; you make a mistake in the full-back-line and it can be punished quite quickly but the half-back has a few players behind him to help him out when needed.”

He also acknowledged that there is fierce competition for places in the team especially in defence and everybody has to be on their toes all the time.

“We have a lot of defenders and there are a number of players who can play in a variety of positions in the defence.

“That is up to the management and positions and personnel can change from game to game.

“So anyone that does get the nod, they have the experience to do the job, especially the lads who have been there a few years under Declan.”