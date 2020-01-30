Loreto Milford win Irish News Cup with a win over Our Lady’s,  Castleblayney

Loreto Community School, Milford are celebrating Ulster Schools Senior League success following yesterday’s (Wednesday) league final win over Our Lady’s Castleblayney, in Garvaghey.



Loreto CS, Milford ………...0-14

Our Lady’s, Castleblayney... 2-5



Jonny McGroddy top scored for the Donegal champions with five points while Aaron Reid, Ciaran Moore and Liam McGrenaghan chipped in with 0-2 each. Rory O’Donnell, Shane and Stephen Black also were among the scorers with 0-1 each.

Loreto laid the foundation for the win in the first half and despite playing against a strong breeze they only trailed by two points at the break. Patrician led 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Rory O’Donnell, Bobby McGettigan, Conor and Stephen Black were the standout players for Loreto.

They now turn their attention to the McLarnon Cup quarter-final meeting with St Patrick’s, Downpatrick - the reigning McLarnon champions - next Friday.



LORETO CS, MILFORD: R Graham; T McBride, C Coll, D McBride; E O’Donnell, M O’Connell, E Coleman; B McGettigan, R O’Donnell (0-1); Shane Black, C Moore (0-2), A Reid (0-2, 0-1 free); J McGroddy (0-5, 0-3 frees), M McLaughlin, L McGrenaghan (0-2 frees). Subs: C Black for Shane Black (0-1); Stephen Black (0-1) for E Coleman, D Dorrian for A Reid, J Matthews for R Graham

OUR LADY’S, CASTLEBLAYNEY: C Duffy; S Callan, G McSkeane, S Hamill; S Duffy, D McMahon, G Quinn;J Carragher, R McGlynn; J Hughes, C Eccles (1-0), J Duffy (0-1; S Mooney (0-4 frees), D Courtney, J Mone. Subs: B J Grimley (1-0) for J Carragher; C Markey for J Mone; O Gorman for S Hamill; L Brady for G Quinn.