Loreto Milford win Irish News Cup with a win over Our Lady’s,  Castleblayney

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Loreto Community School, Milford are celebrating Ulster Schools Senior League success following yesterday’s (Wednesday) league final win over Our Lady’s  Castleblayney, in Garvaghey. 


Loreto CS, Milford ………...0-14

Our Lady’s, Castleblayney... 2-5 


Jonny McGroddy top scored for the Donegal champions with five points while Aaron Reid, Ciaran Moore and Liam McGrenaghan chipped in with 0-2 each. Rory O’Donnell, Shane and Stephen Black also were among the scorers with 0-1 each.  

Loreto laid the foundation for the win in the first half and despite playing against a strong breeze they only trailed by two points at the break. Patrician led 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time. 

Rory O’Donnell, Bobby McGettigan, Conor and Stephen Black were the standout players for Loreto.

They  now turn their attention to the McLarnon Cup quarter-final meeting with St Patrick’s, Downpatrick -  the reigning McLarnon champions - next Friday. 


LORETO CS, MILFORD: R Graham; T McBride, C Coll, D McBride; E O’Donnell, M O’Connell, E Coleman; B McGettigan, R O’Donnell (0-1); Shane Black, C Moore (0-2), A Reid (0-2, 0-1 free); J McGroddy (0-5, 0-3 frees), M McLaughlin, L McGrenaghan (0-2 frees). Subs: C Black for Shane Black (0-1); Stephen Black (0-1) for E Coleman, D Dorrian for A Reid, J Matthews for R Graham

OUR LADY’S, CASTLEBLAYNEY: C Duffy; S Callan, G McSkeane, S Hamill; S Duffy, D McMahon, G Quinn;J Carragher, R McGlynn; J Hughes, C Eccles (1-0), J Duffy (0-1; S Mooney (0-4 frees), D Courtney, J Mone. Subs: B J Grimley (1-0) for J Carragher; C Markey for J Mone; O Gorman for S Hamill; L Brady for G Quinn.

