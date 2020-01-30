Neil McGee all set to shoot '180' in Meath game in Navan on Sunday

A new target will be set each time Neil McGee takes to the field in a Donegal jersey until he retires. McGee will play his 180th game for Donegal on Sunday if he plays against Meath in Pairc Tailteann, Navan - another milestone for the Gaoth Dobhair defender.

The All-Star full-back was pressed into action ahead of schedule last weekend against Mayo and performed really well. Brendan McCole, who played full-back during the Dr McKenna Cup, had a Sigerson Cup final with DCU last night and along with Conor Morrison, was only called into action in the second half in the draw against Mayo.

With Meath losing out to Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday and Donegal hoping to add to their point picked up with the Mayo draw, Sunday's game in Navan looks set to be a very tight affair.

Neil McGee did go off with an injury towards the end of last Saturday night's game, but Declan Bonner was hopeful that the Gaoth Dobhair man and Ryan McHugh would be available for Sunday.

Patrick McBrearty returned from his US travels at the weekend and will be assessed at training this week to see if he is ready for action in Navan, while Niall O'Donnell was due back training after a virus laid him low in recent weeks.

The Donegal manager confirmed that Caolan McGonagle was a big doubt for the Meath game but with Hugh McFadden recovered from his illness, that gap at midfield should be filled.

Meath are definitely without their talisman Mickey Newman, who caused Donegal plenty of trouble last year in the league final, but they still possess plenty of pacy half-backs, a threat that Donegal need to counter.

Having Neil McGee in the No 3 shirt for the trip will give Donegal supporters confidence. He hinted a few years ago that he wasn't ready to give up the county game for a game of darts. And if he plays on Sunday, it will be a different kind of 180!

He leads the Donegal appearances from Colm A McFadden (173) and some 27 from Michael Murphy, the only player still playing. He only played seven games last year and could easily be much further ahead. Can he make the 200 mark?