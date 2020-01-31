MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Six minutes to make life hell for referees

One sure way to tell the importance of any football game is the reaction of managers and players when the final whistle is blown. For years we have been listening to managers telling us of how the National League was used to give game time and experience to the younger lads and it was about working on a strategy or game plan for the championship ahead.

Anyone who had the opportunity to see the end of the Dublin-Kerry encounter on Saturday night with players on both sides getting involved as the game ended had no doubt that the result mattered; he disappointment etched on the faces of Donegal players and management after James Durcan scored in the closing seconds in Ballybofey to snatch a draw; Padraic Joyce, the new Galway manage's aftermatch celebrations after they seen off a spirited Monaghan on Sunday.

These games matter; everyone wants to lay down a message for the summer ahead, plus no one wants to be relegated. The importance of playing the best teams in the lead up to the championship gives the managers, players and coaches a better idea of the work required and where they need to work on their game plan to give them every chance of reaching their goals.

I have no doubt that Declan Bonner and his management team will be bitterly disappointed at not taking both points from last Saturday night's opener against Mayo in Ballybofey. They controlled the game from start to finish, they had plenty of opportunities to see out the game, yet let it slip. It has to be said that in front of goals both sides were not at their best; some poor wides and a lot of chances were dropped into the keeper's arms.

Yet Donegal scored 19 points which is a great return from any inter-county game. On the other hand while the first Mayo goal was somewhat fortunate, for the Donegal defence to allow Mayo the opportunity to work the ball to James Durcan and then allow him to get to the 20 metre line without being fouled showed not just a bit of inexperience but poor game management, something I have no doubt will be sorted in the coming weeks.

The Mayo management will be delighted with the point. They, too, have a number of players missing and know if they are going to have any chance to compete with the likes of Dublin and Kerry they will have to get up speed quickly. There will be pressure on James Horan and his players to continue their progress from last year’s National League final victory and getting to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

One thing that should be acknowledged from last Saturday evening's game was the fitness levels of the players. Considering we are still in January, it shows how the life of an inter-county player has changed over the years; their conditioning from one end of the year to the other is way above the level of past generations. Indeed it could only be equalled by professional athletes.

Donegal go to Navan on Sunday. The Donegal management will know the importance of getting a result as Meath will be under pressure to retain their place in Division One come the closing stages of the league. Tyrone were too strong for them last Sunday. However, if they had taken a number of goal chances in the first half they would have certainly made it harder for Mickey Harte’s team.

They will look for the positives out of the game and with home advantage they will hope to get their first points on the board. They like to get into the opposition's faces and they tackle in numbers. They will not be found wanting and know that if they are to have any chance of staying in Division One they will have to win their home games. They will look to open up Donegal early on in the hope of getting a lead and drawing Donegal out. They will feel they have a chance.

On the other hand, if Donegal can continue the intensity they showed last weekend and tidy up on their shooting and keep their discipline they should get a positive result.

RULE CHANGES

A lot of coverage was given to the rule changes that were introduced by congress to football this year. The advanced mark, the sin bin, the 20 metre kick out and the two tier championship where teams relegated from Division Two will play in a second tier championship in the 2021 season.

While there was much debate on television, online and in both local and national newspapers, it will surprise you to learn that it took all of six minutes to debate the changes at Congress; six minutes, the same time it takes to boil a kettle and make a cup of tea.

While all the talk is around how it will affect the game at county level, no one has touched on how these changes are going to effect club football both at adult and especially at underage level.

While I will return to this in the future, consider that at any inter-county match there is a minimum of eight match officials, all neutral. What’s going to happen when a referee has to handle black cards, timing a number of players in the sin bin, the forward mark where the player may or may not might be able to indicate to the referee with a hand signal that they want the mark; no one to help; players, coaches and supporters from both sides giving them hell.

Bet you that wasn’t discussed in those six long minutes.