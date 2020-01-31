Meath will target Donegal game for win - Ciarán Ó Fearraigh

Meath will target Donegal for a win when the sides lock horns on Sunday in the Allianz League in Pairc Tailteánn in Navan.

It is the first of the Royal County’s three home games for manager Andy McEntee and his charges with Mayo and Galway the other two. They are away to Kerry, Dublin and Monaghan.

“They have to win their home games if they want to survive in Division One and that is how they will see it,” said former Gaoth Dobhair footballer Ciarán Ó Fearraigh, who is now playing his club football in Meath.

Ó Fearraigh, who joined Meath club Ratoath, captained the club seniors championship last season. Ratoath won the Junior Championship in 2012 and the Intermediate Championship in 2015 before defeating a fancied Summerhill in the Meath final last October.

“They are back up in Division One for the first time since 2016 and though they lost last weekend to Tyrone, they will be anxious to retain their Division One status.

“Last year was seen as a good year in Meath. They were promoted and qualified for the Super 8s and while they will respect Donegal they will also think they are capable of beating Donegal.

“The teams met three times last year and in the two league games there was very little between the teams and they would have felt they should have won both games.

“They were well beaten in the Super 8 game in Ballybofey at the final whistle but they were in the game for 45 to 50 minutes.

“They play a very open game as is the case with club football in the county and that was the one big difference I found when I joined Ratoath.

“The game is so open and while maybe one or two clubs would play a sweeper the majority don’t and play a more old style game.”

Conor McGill, an All-Star nominee last year, Bryan McMahon and the Wallace brothers Joey and Eamonn, are the Ratoath men in the Meath squad.

“Conor marked Michael Murphy a couple times last season and did well enough on Michael when he was in the full-forward line but struggled when Michael moved out the field.

“In fairness to Conor, who is a fine footballer, he was asked to do a one man marking job on Michael. I expect him to get a little more help on Sunday and I expect to see them at least double up on Michael.

“There is also a feeling here they should have got something out of their game against Tyrone, but they did not take all their goal chances in the first half.

“Meath are a good side and they have plenty of pace in their forwards - Bryan McMahon, the Wallaces and Cillian O’Sullivan are very pacy forwards.”

Donal Keoghan at wing-back and Bryan Menton, a midfielder, were All-Star nominees along with Conor McGill in 2019.

“Mickey Newman, their top scorer last year, is out through injury though Donal Lenihan, a regular a couple of years ago, is back in the panel.

“They are a good side but are probably a couple of players short and are lacking a target man up front.

“They will be tough in Navan; they will see Sunday’s game as a must win game if they are to be in with a chance of holding on to Division One status.”

Ciarán Ó Fearraigh is the principal of Gaeilscoil Na Cille, Ashbourne, and has been living in Ratoath for the best part of the last decade.

He played at all age groups up to senior for Gaoth Dobhair and is the holder of two Donegal Senior Reserve Championship winners’ medals from 2006 and ‘07. He joined Ratoath in 2017.

“My last game for Gaoth Dobhair was a championship group game against Naomh Conaill in 2016 in Glenties. Naomh Conaill beat us well on the day. Conal Sheridan was our manager.

“I was living in Ratoath and I just found the travelling up and down to Gaoth Dobhair every weekend too much. I just wasn’t able to give the time to training and the commitment required.

“Mervyn O’Donnell took over the following year and Michael Boyle was brought in and we know the rest. I would have loved to have been part of the set up for the last couple of years because I had played reserve for Mervyn, but it was simply a case of not being able to give the commitment.

“And so I joined Ratoath and I have really enjoyed the last three years and to win the championship and to captain the team was a great honour and something to cherish in the years to come.

“It may not be the same as winning with Gaoth Dobhair but it is the next best thing,” says Ciarán.