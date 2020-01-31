DONAL REID COLUMN: Horan's wry smile paints picture of Ballybofey draw

The wry smile on the Mayo manager’s face as the final whistle blew, told the whole story. James Horan’s team were outplayed and out-thought by a gallant Donegal side who will be sorely disappointed with the draw which wasn’t a true reflection on a great game in Ballybofey last Saturday evening.

We thought that we had the game sewn up but a fortuitous goal, which took a deflection, at the death by Mayo got them a result that they didn’t deserve. Declan Bonner will be impressing on his players that with so much possession and dominance that we need to close games out.

Mayo were blessed with luck on the day, having scored their other goal against the run of play midway through the first half which kept them in the game. In fairness, our defence was solid throughout with Eoghan Ban Gallagher back to his best.

It is interesting to note that Neil McGee wasn’t on the field when Mayo scored their last goal. Caolan McGonagle and Michael Lanigan were excellent in midfield with Ryan McHugh, Ciaran Thompson and man of the match Michael Murphy excelling up front. Indeed, Murphy played all over the field and once again gave a five-star performance.

I don’t need to tell the players how they played because there’s nobody knows better than the players themselves. Conor O’Donnell from St. Eunan’s was very impressive on his league debut with Jamie Brennan also putting in a good display. I couldn’t fault a single player on the Donegal side last Saturday evening. Some were simply more prominent than others and each and every player can be very satisfied with his performance.

As a former player, there was no one more critical of my own performance than myself. These players will be of the same mindset. As inter-county players we need to take on this responsibility ourselves and analyse how ‘I’ contributed to the game. Look at our errors and learn from them.

The Donegal players will have come off MacCumhaill Park last Saturday evening disappointed but not devastated. This experience will be packaged and retained for positive purposes for the next and future games. We as supporters can be very proud of our squad because they played with valour for their county.

Last Saturday evening’s game was of championship fayre. The pace, the physicality and the raw passion was very palpable. It’s early days yet and Mayo will know that they should have been well beaten. We were wasteful in front of goal on several occasions in the first half and lost concentration and focus midway through the second half. There is little room for error in top flight football. Donegal created many scoring chances but were not clinical or decisive at times in front of goal.

Credit must be given to Mayo though because history tells us that they will play to the final whistle. With both teams short of many regulars, the new and periphery players were given a chance to prove their mettle. This is Division One football where all games will be fought tooth and nail. There will be some walking wounded not only in Donegal but in all counties after this first series of games.

It is so important that we avoid injuries, keep the players fresh and have a solid backup bench. The modern game requires a team of 20 players and not 15. We just have to look no further back than last Saturday evening when a Mayo sub stole a valuable point from us. All in all, Donegal will take a lot of heart from their overall performance. Mayo will definitely count themselves very fortunate to go home with a draw. That game is behind us with thoughts now turning to this Sunday’s clash with Meath.

We had a few games against the Royal County last season with Donegal winning on all three occasions. Meath are a far cry from their fruitful years of the late 80s and early ’90s. Still, they pose a threat having topped Division Two ahead of Donegal last season. They will also be eager to make amends for their defeat to Tyrone in the league last Sunday. This Meath team have a bit to go though to match the big hitters in the country. If we were previewing Meath playing Dublin or Kerry, we would predict that Meath would lose to both of these teams. I would put us on a par with the Kingdom and slightly short of the All-Ireland champions.

Donegal will travel to Navan with a point to prove to themselves. Though disappointed outwardly, our players will be furious with themselves inwardly for not having crushed Mayo. There are always positives to take from every game and Donegal will know that they could have been more ruthless in front of goal.

My former manager Brian McEniff used to tell us that “the best means of defence is attack”. How very true. We sat back on a three-point lead and then quibbled with the referee after the game that he played over the allotted extra time. And he did. However, referees are unpredictable and will add time at their own discretion. It didn’t work in our favour last Saturday but it may do on another day. Rules and guidelines are set down by the authorities. Added time is a grey area in some sports, particularly in Gaelic games. We even see it in the ‘best soccer league in the world’, the Premiership in England. This will always be part and parcel of football. The only way to counteract this is to wait until “the fat lady sings”. Well done to Declan and his gallant men.

Tir Conaill Abu!