Henderson and Lafferty in line for recall for Donegal hurlers against Tyrone

Donegal hurlers will want to get back to winning ways when they go head to head with Tyone in Healy Park, Omagh, on Sunday. (Throw-in 2 pm).

Last Sunday’s opening round defeat to Armagh in O’Donnell Park means this weekend’s showdown with the Red Hands is a must win game for Mickey McCann and his men.

Donegal need to win their remaining three games if they are to be the shakedown for promotion and a place in the Division 3A final at the end of the league.

They went down 0-15 to 2-17 against Armagh.

“If we can bounce back against Tyrone, we could make the latter stages and meet Armagh again in the league final,” insisted Donegal boss Mickey McCann.

We are going to have to be sharper on the ball and get the ball in quicker to Declan Coulter and Gavin Browne against Tyrone.”

Lee Henderson, who has been troubled with injury for much of last season, got game time against Armagh and came through without any problems.

And Setanta’s Bernard Lafferty, who was not in the squad last season, has returned. Bernard was also was sprung from the bench in the second half against Armagh and looked sharp.

Both Henderson and Lafferty are expected to be back in the reckoning for Sunday’s clash of the ash in Healy Park.

Tyrone opened their campaign last Sunday with an impressive 1-21 to 1-16 away win over Louth.

Star forward Damian Casey was in fine scoring form against the Wee County and hit an impressive ten points with Conor Grugan chipping in with 1-3.

St Eunan’s dual player Sean McVeigh is the new Donegal captain. He takes over from Danny Cullen.

