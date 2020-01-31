Contact

Geraldine McLaughlin a doubt for Donegal Ladies for trip to Waterford

Donegal manager Maxi Curran is sweating on the fitness of ace forward and team captain Geraldine McLaughlin for this Saturday Lidl Ladies league game against Waterford.

Donegal face a 900 kilometre round trip for the game which is in Dungarvan. (Throw-in 12 noon).

Top scoring forward McLuaghlin picked up an ankle injury in last Sunday’s defeat by Mayo and has not trained this week so far,” said the Donegal manager.

“We are hopeful she will recover in time but it is a concern that she has not trained so far this week.”

The Termon ace has been appointed the team captain and replaces Karen Guthrie, who is taking a year out and is currently in Australia.

She scored 1-6 in last weekend’s defeat to Mayo and carries the main scoring threat for Donegal.

After last weekend’s first round four point defeat by Mayo in Swinford, Donegal will be anxious to get their league ambitions back on track.

However, they face a formidable challenge against newly promoted Waterford who produced a shock away win over All-Ireland finalists Galway in Corofin. Waterford won 5-4 to 1-15.

With Katy Herron playing in Australia and Karen Guthrie away on her travels and Niamh Hegarty contemplating her future it is very much a new look Donegal squad this season.

“We have only eight of last summer’s championship team and only nine of last season’s squad. We will have a number of players back for the championship but we are in a transition phase.”

Waterford were promoted from Division Two at the end of last season and their ability to find the Galway net was at the heart of the upset.

Full-forward Katie Murray scored two of the goals with her sisters Aoife and Emma along with Roisin Tobin were also among the goals.

Donegal are home to Galway the weekend after next with the game in O’Donnell Park and a curtain raiser to the Donegal, Galway Allianz National League tie.

