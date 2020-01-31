DONEGAL LEAGUE: Big game in Division Two this weekend with top two meeting

In the Brian McCormick Premier Division Cappry Rovers travel to Bonagee on Sunday, while Kilmacrennan Celtic are at home to bottom side Donegal Town. Both will be expected to win, while Castlefin meet an in improving Milford United, needing a win to stay in the race, although it looks like a two-horse race at this stage. Cappry lead by five on 28 points, but Kilmac have a game in hand. Castlefin are 13 behind with two games in hand.

There is a similar story in the Temple Domerstic Appliances Division One with Convoy Arsenal and Glenea United drawing clear at the top. Convoy hit the top last week and lead by one on 27 points. They also have a game in hand on Glenea.

Convoy travel to Gweedore Celtic this Sunday while Glenea United are at home to Drumoghill. Third placed Kerrykeel '71 FC have a tough home game against the improving St Catherine's.

The Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two league is becoming very competitive with three teams in contention at the top - Raphoe Town, Swilly Rovers and Whitestrand. Raphoe lead by one with Swilly and Whitestrand locked together.

However, Swilly Rovers are in pole position as they have two games in hand. The second and third (Swilly and Whitestrand) clash this Sunday, while Raphoe are not in action. Whitestrand would really need to win this game to stay in the race; a win for Swilly would strengthen their claims on the title.

Fixtures

Saturday 1st February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Oldtown Celtic v Arranmore United (1 p.m.)

Glenea United Reserves v Fintown Harps AFC

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Strand Rovers v Milford United Reserves

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves

Drumbar F.C. v Dunlewey Celtic

Drumkeen United Reserves v Copany Rovers

Cranford United Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.

Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Milford United

Kildrum Tigers v Cranford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Donegal Town

Keadue Rovers v Drumkeen United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v St. Catherines

Gweedore Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Glenea United v Drumoghill F.C.

Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United

Letterbarrow Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic v Gweedore United

Deele Harps v Lagan Harps

Whitestrand United v Swilly Rovers

Curragh Athletic v Glenree United