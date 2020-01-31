DONEGAL LEAGUE: Big game in Division Two this weekend with top two meeting

Contact
In the Brian McCormick Premier Division Cappry Rovers travel to Bonagee on Sunday, while Kilmacrennan Celtic are at home to bottom side Donegal Town. Both will be expected to win, while Castlefin meet an in improving Milford United, needing a win to stay in the race, although it looks like a two-horse race at this stage. Cappry lead by five on 28 points, but Kilmac have a game in hand. Castlefin are 13 behind with two games in hand.
There is a similar story in the Temple Domerstic Appliances Division One with Convoy Arsenal and Glenea United drawing clear at the top. Convoy hit the top last week and lead by one on 27 points. They also have a game in hand on Glenea.
Convoy travel to Gweedore Celtic this Sunday while Glenea United are at home to Drumoghill. Third placed Kerrykeel '71 FC have a tough home game against the improving St Catherine's.
The Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two league is becoming very competitive with three teams in contention at the top - Raphoe Town, Swilly Rovers and Whitestrand. Raphoe lead by one with Swilly and Whitestrand locked together.
However, Swilly Rovers are in pole position as they have two games in hand. The second and third (Swilly and Whitestrand) clash this Sunday, while Raphoe are not in action. Whitestrand would really need to win this game to stay in the race; a win for Swilly would strengthen their claims on the title.
Fixtures
Saturday 1st February 2020
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.
Oldtown Celtic v Arranmore United (1 p.m.)
Glenea United Reserves v Fintown Harps AFC
Keadue Rovers Reserves v Kildrum Tigers Reserves
Strand Rovers v Milford United Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves
Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves
Drumbar F.C. v Dunlewey Celtic
Drumkeen United Reserves v Copany Rovers
Cranford United Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.
Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Milford United
Kildrum Tigers v Cranford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Donegal Town
Keadue Rovers v Drumkeen United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v St. Catherines
Gweedore Celtic v Convoy Arsenal
Glenea United v Drumoghill F.C.
Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United
Letterbarrow Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic v Gweedore United
Deele Harps v Lagan Harps
Whitestrand United v Swilly Rovers
Curragh Athletic v Glenree United
