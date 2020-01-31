St Eunan's Danske Bank Mac Rory Cup game against Carrickmacross postponed

Contact
As a mark of respect at the death of Callum Friel, a student at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny, their Danske Bank MacRory Cup play-off against Patrician, Carrickmacross has been postponed.
The game was scheduled for O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on tomorrow Saturday 1st February.
The game will now be played on Saturday 8th February, with the winners to play St Colman’s Newry on Wednesday 12th.
