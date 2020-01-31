Silver for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McChrystal at Worlds in Canada

Contact
Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McChristal (left) on the podium after being presented with their silver medals
Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McChrystal, representing Ireland, had to be content with silver medals at the World Indoor Pursuit Tandem Para Cycling in Milton, Canada on Friday night.
They were beaten by the New Zealand pair of Emma Foy and Hannah Van Kampen, with Austrians Griet Hoet and Annaleen Monsieur defeating Great Britain in the third and fourth place race.
Donegal sportspeople will be well aware of the successes of Katie-George, whose proud father, John, is a native of Mountcharles. Katie-George and the Dunlevy family are regular visitors to Donegal each year.
It was another great performance from Katie-George and Eve, who broke the Irish record in qualifying for the gold and silver race.
They had finished second to the New Zealand pair in the qualifier, but importantly, defeated the Great British pair of Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall.
The indoor circuit is not the strong suit of Katie-George and Eve and they will be very happy with their silver, as they build up to the defence of their Olympic title in Tokyo in the Autumn.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Election candidates asked to commit to decisive action in support of the continued growth of Irish tourism
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.