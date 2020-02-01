Meath announce team for Donegal - just one change from team that started against Tyrone

Meath make just one change from the team that lost to Tyrone last weekend for the meeting with Donegal tomorrow in Pairc Tailteann, Navan in the second round of games in the Allianz National Football League, Division One.

Barry Dardis, who took over in goals at half-time in Omagh, keeps his place for the visit of Donegal. Meath lost out to Tyrone by 1-14 to 1-9.

There will be interest once more in full-forward Thomas O'Reilly, who has strong family links to Donegal, his mother being Helen McGill, from a well respected Convoy sporting family.

The game in Navan is part of a double header with the Meath hurlers playing Wicklow, which has a throw-in time of 12.30 pm.

Meath team to play Donegal:

Barry Dardis (Summerhill)

Robin Clarke (Dulleek/Bellewstown)

Conor McGill (Ratoath)

David Toner (Curraha)

James McEntee (Curraha)

Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)

Ben Brennan (St Colmcille's)

Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)

Cillian O'Sullivan (Moynalvey)

Thomas O'Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Joey Wallace (Ratoath)