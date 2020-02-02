PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Meath in Navan

It was a good day for Donegtal as they defeated Meath by 10 points. Accordingly, there were many good Donegal displats. Here are our Player Ratings for the game: SHAUN PATTON: Had very little to do. Kickouts again of a high standard. 7

CAOLAN WARD: Didn't put a foot wrong and always willing to carry the ball forward. 7

NEIL MCGEE: Was beaten to first ball, but very sound after that and also made a few runs forward. 7

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Not as lively as he was against Mayo, but still put in a great shift. Won a good free in first half. 7

ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: A very good game from the Gaoth Dobhair man, both in defence and attack. Hit a cracking goal, which he can live on for some time. 7.5

CONOR O'DONNELL: Another class display from the St Eunan's man. Very tidy on the ball. 7

PAUL BRENNAN: Could have had two points but put in a very good shift for the team. 7

HUGH MCFADDEN: In for his first start, very strong around midfield. Hit a good point and hopefully his late injury is not serious. 7.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Becoming to have a real presence at midfeld for Donegal. Worked hard also as a defender and was on the end of the goal that killed off the game. 7.5

EOIN MCHUGH: Was lively in the first half but needs more penetration in his runs. 6.5

RYAN MCHUGH: Named at centre-forward, McHugh was the fulcrum of much that Donegal did. Great pass for second penalty win. 8

JAMIE BRENNAN: A real workhorse. Could have had four goals. Was involved in everything that Donegal did up front. 8.5

CIARAN THOMPSON: Very strong on the ball, Thompson is carrying his club form into county football. 7.5

MICHAEL MURPHY: Again worked hard all over the field. Not as effective as he was against Mayo, but still very influential. 7.5

PEADAR MOGAN: Found the going tough against a very tight Mayo defence. WIll learn from outing. 6.5

ANDREW MCCLEAN: In or Eoin McHugh, McClean didn't get involved as much as he did against Mayo. 6

NIALL O'DONNELL: In for final 19 minutes, it was good to see him back and he also added a point. 6.5

BRENDAN MCCOLE: Also in for final 19 minutes but game was done and dusted at that stage. 6

JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI and CIARAN DIVER: Not on long enough to rate