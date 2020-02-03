Donegal hurlers were itching to get back in action after losing to Armagh - McCann 

Last week was a long week for Donegal hurlers and their manager Mickey McCann after losing their opening game to Armagh in O’Donnell Park.

The Donegal boss admitted that he and the team were itching to get back into action following the eight point defeat by the men from the Orchard County.

“The boys were hurting all week and we had a hungry dressing room before the match and I was itching to get them back into action,” said the Donegal boss.

“We felt we had not fallen as far behind Armagh as last weekend’s scoreline would suggest.

“We started the game strongly and Danny Cullen hit our first score after eight seconds.

“Danny was very disappointed with his performance against Armagh and he was out to redeem himself.

“I thought he was outstanding catching the ball and driving forward and he was the driving force behind our effort.”

Donegal were very wayward in front of the Armagh goals in the opening game.

“Last weekend, we hit 17 wides but this week the boys had their eye in and they hit some great scores though they still had ten wides but the good thing is they were creating the chances.

“The forwards are normally very accurate if they get a wee bit space and we are going to continue to back ourselves and go for the shot if it is on.”

A 23rd minute PJ McCarron goal was the pivotal score and helped Donegal to a 1-11 to 1-5 half-time lead.

“PJ’s goal was a big score because we have been struggling to score goals and while we have been hitting points goals were few and far between.

“The goal gave us a foothold in the game and we pushed on rightly from there though with a forward like Damien Casey, who is a man mountain and is going to score up to 95% of Tyrone’s scores, it was never going to be easy.”

Casey posted 1-11 and is a huge threat. But while Tyrone, through the accuracy of Casey, were still in the game going down the stretch, Donegal finished well and sunk the dagger when Dylan Duffy’s goal two minutes from the end of normal time.

Donegal are away to Louth next on Sunday February 16.