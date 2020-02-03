Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal hurlers were itching to get back in action after losing to Armagh - McCann 

Donegal hurlers were itching to get back in action after losing to Armagh - McCann 

Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Last week was a long week for Donegal hurlers and their manager Mickey McCann after losing their opening game to Armagh in O’Donnell Park.

The Donegal boss admitted that he and the team  were itching to get back into action following the eight point defeat by the men from the Orchard County.  

“The boys were hurting all week and we had a hungry dressing room before the match and I was itching to get them back into action,” said the Donegal boss. 

“We felt we had not fallen as far behind Armagh as last weekend’s scoreline would suggest. 

“We started the game strongly and Danny Cullen hit our first score after eight seconds.

“Danny was very disappointed with his performance against Armagh and he was out to redeem himself. 

“I thought he was outstanding catching the ball and driving forward and he was the driving force behind our effort.” 

Donegal were very wayward in front of the Armagh goals in the opening game. 

“Last weekend, we hit 17 wides but this week the boys had their eye in and they hit some great scores though they still had ten wides but the good thing is they were creating the chances.  

“The forwards are normally very accurate if they get a wee bit space and we are going to continue to back ourselves and go for the shot if it is on.”

A 23rd minute PJ McCarron goal was the pivotal score and helped Donegal to a 1-11 to 1-5 half-time lead.

“PJ’s goal was a big score because we have been struggling to score goals and while we have been hitting points goals were few and far between.

“The goal gave us a foothold in the game and we pushed on rightly from there though with a forward like Damien Casey, who is a man mountain and is going to score up to 95% of Tyrone’s scores, it was never going to be easy.”

Casey posted 1-11 and is a huge threat. But while Tyrone, through the accuracy of Casey, were still in the game going down the stretch, Donegal finished well and sunk the dagger when Dylan Duffy’s goal two minutes from the end of normal time. 

Donegal are away to Louth next on Sunday February 16.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie