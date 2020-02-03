Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Emphatic win for Donegal Town Basketball Club over Castlerea Kings

Emphatic win for Donegal Town Basketball Club over Castlerea Kings

Donegal Town Basketball Club

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Donegal Town Basketball Club senior men had an emphatic win against the Kings in a packed out gym on Saturday night. The crowd were electric and helped the men to victory against the defending champions of the LLR League.
DTBC 78
Castlerea Kings 65
DTBC started the game strongly thanks to Dillon Muldoon who was on fire scoring 13 points in the first quarter and finding Dylan Kennedy cutting inside who finished strongly at the rim on two occasions.
Donegal’s defence in the first half was terrific and was the key factor in creating a big lead. Big rebounds and steals led to a number of deep 3 points from Donegal through Paul McHugh, Dillon Muldoon and Darragh Griffin. Donegal finished the half 49-23 points up after a fadeaway buzzer beater from Matthew Oates.
Castlerea came back strong in the third showing that they are a top quality squad with J. Henry and T. Callaghan getting a number of scores.
Coming into the fourth quarter the game became a lot closer but Donegal’s passing and movement kept the game out of reach for the Kings. Jason Duignan was MVP on the night who was outstanding on defence fighting for every rebound and was dangerous all night in the post causing major disruption to the opposition defence scoring with ease.
This victory keeps DTBC at top of the table with eight wins and only one loss. Thanks to all the supporters that came out and created a great atmosphere. Basketball on Saturday nights are becoming increasingly popular as the season goes on. Thanks again to our sponsors Doms Pier 1 for the continued support, the senior men wore their stylish new kit sponsored by the Breslin family for the first time last night.
DTBC Scorers: Dillon Muldoon 30; Jason Duignan 19; Paul McHugh 13; Dylan Kennedy 5; Darragh Griffin 5; Matthew Oates 4; Dylan Curran 2.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie