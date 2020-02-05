BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Great result in Meath but Galway will be tougher nut to crack

It is amazing the difference a week can make. I’m in much better form this week than I was this time last week after Sunday’s win over Meath, in Navan.

I was really down in the dumps following last weekend’s draw with Mayo.

But there was no late drama in Navan. In truth Donegal had this game won at half-time.

They played into a strong wind in the first half and they led by four points by half-time thanks to goals from Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Michael Murphy - from the penalty spot. Michael also had a penalty saved.

And any hope of Meath making a game of it in the second half were gone after Michael Langan’s palmed the third goal within minutes of the restart.

It was a good win and good two points but Galway in Letterkenny next Sunday will be a tougher nut to crack.

The win over Meath, however, should be taken with a large health warning. The Royal County were very poor and with the exception of Thomas O’Reilly at full-forward they were pretty toothless up front.

That said I felt defensively we were very solid. Odhrán McFadden Ferry scored a cracking goal. Caolan Ward had a fine game at corner-back and Conor O’Donnell is settling in well at centre-half-back.

Paul Brennan and Eoghan Bán Gallagher also got on a lot of ball.

Ryan McHugh also had an excellent game and sold a great dummy before setting up Michael Langan for the third goal.

Michael Murphy turned in his usual top drawer performance rotating between full-forward and roving out around the middle of the field.

Hugh McFadden and Michael Langan played well in the middle of the field and Jamie Brennan turned in another top class performance up front.

He scored a couple points and was fouled for both of the penalties and should have been awarded another one. He also had a hand in one of the goals.

Galway will be a different proposition to Meath. They beat Monaghan in their opening game and were unlucky to lose to Kerry on Saturday night. The let a three point lead slip in the last few minutes.

They are a very good side with a class forward line. Shane Walsh and Damien Comer carry a huge threat in the attack.

They are playing a direct game under new manager Padraic Joyce and there are goals in Galway. Their defence maybe their achilles heel.

But we are in a good place on three points after two games and a win against Galway would put us in a great place and improve our chances of qualifying for a league final.

But to do that we must lay the ghost of O’Donnell Park and our poor record at the ground which is a great venue for a game.

Overall, it was a good weekend for the county. The senior hurlers had a good win over Tyrone in Omagh and the ladies had a good away win over Waterford. The U-20s beat Antrim in a challenge in Burt.

Finally, this week my sympathies to the St Michael’s club and the Friel family in Creeslough on the sad death of young Callum who lost his battle to live on Friday. Callum was, by all accounts, a very good footballer and at 17 it is very sad. Ar Dheis Dé ar a anam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack