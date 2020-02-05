Governance workshop for Donegal sports clubs and community groups

A governance workshop for sports clubs, community groups and organisations in Donegal will take place at Letterkenny IT on Monday, February 17th.

The workshop will be delivered by Aidan Horan, a director in the consultancy, training and development directorate at the Institute of Public Administration, specialising in governance and financial management. Aidan works with and supports state, public benefit and public interest bodies, organisations in the not-for-profit and charity sectors as well as sporting bodies and organisations.

Governance is about how clubs are managed and operated and how the day-to-day running of a club is set out and implemented in line with best practise.

The aim of the workshop, which is being organised by Donegal Sports Partnership, is to explain good governance principles and codes of practice for sporting organisations.

The workshop will aim to give clarity to the roles and responsibilities of board members, committees, executive members and volunteers, while also focusing on governance structures, arrangements and policies and procedures adopted by clubs, also referred to as culture.

Financial management, audit, assurance, accountability and reporting requirements will be discussed, while time will be given to the key areas to address in relation to the evaluation of boards and committees. Complying with all legal requirements and identifying and managing risks will also be dealt with.

The workshop, which gets underway at 7 pm, is aimed at board, committee and executive members and volunteers with a responsibility for governance within a club. The cost per club - a minimum of three members - is €30, while the cost of an individual is €15.

The event is a great opportunity for Donegal clubs and groups to learn about best practice, and the mechanisms that are needed to be put in place to ensure best practice becomes the norm.

To book log on to Donegal Sports Partnership’s Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/sports-club-governance-workshop-17-feb-20-tickets-91632389945