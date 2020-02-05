Contact

Donegal proves fruitful hunting ground for Institute boss Connor

Former Greencastle and Harps midfielder Doherty the latest Donegal man to join the Derry side

FRESH START: Shaun Doherty (left) is the latest Donegal footballer to sign for Institute.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

The manager of Derry-based side Institute says he favours Donegal players because of their impressive work rate.

Belfast native Sean Connor has snapped up a number of players from the county since taking over at the Irish League premier division club in September last year.

Connor, who lives in Killybegs, told Donegal Live: "I've been really impressed with the technical ability of players coming out of Donegal.

"I find that they work really hard and they show real commitment at training. James Henry is the perfect example - you can tell he's more than capable of playing at a higher level and that he's willing to work hard to achieve that."

Former Greencastle midfielder Henry will be playing alongside fellow Donegal men Peter Doherty, Benny Fildrara, Evan Tweed, Colm McLaughlin, Conor Tourish, Oran Brogan and Liam Walsh.

And Moville native Shaun Doherty is the latest to come on board. The 26-year-old put pen to paper on Monday night and is hoping to make an impact in the Irish League following a frustrating five-month spell with Finn Harps.

Doherty said: "Although quite a few players left Harps after the season ended, the majority of the midfielders stayed.
"Ollie (Horgan) told me I would get a bit of game time, but he couldn't make any guarantees because of the number of established midfielders within the team.

"So when Sean rang me about going up to Institute, I thought it was too good an opportunity to miss.
"I played for them in the Billy Kee memorial match against Derry City last week and I really enjoyed it. 

"Sean has basically said to me that I'll definitely get my chance. If I play well, I'll be involved, so it's up to me now to go out and prove myself.

"We're up against it in terms of survival, but the teams at the bottom of the table are tightly bunched. The aim now is to get as much game time as I can and hopefully help keep them up."

