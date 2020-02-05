Cockhill Celtic strengthen as bid for eighth consecutive title heats up

Cockhill Celtic's third and final January signing is Glengad winger Christy Fildara - and they did it just in the nick of time.

The 22-year-old made the dramatic decision to leave the Inishowen League side just hours before the transfer window closed last Friday night.

Unsurprisingly, Fildara's decision has not gone down too well with Shane Byrne and the boys at the Crua, but new boss Gavin Cullen says the talented attacking midfielder shouldn't be criticised for making the move.

He told Donegal Live: "Naturally Glengad will be disappointed to lose Christy, and the timing of it isn't great for them, but that's football and losing players is something all clubs have to cope with.

"He's ambitious and you have to respect that. I've lost my fair share of players over the years, but I think you should always encourage them to go if they want to play at a higher standard."

Cullen was on the lookout for an attacking player following the departures of Cathal Farren to Glenavon and Adam McCarron to Finn Harps, while versatile defender Oisin Langan has also been brought in to compensate for the loss of Peter Doherty to Institute. Former Derry City holding midfielder Dean Power has also joined the Cockhill ranks.

"That's five players out in January and three in," said Cullen. "I'm very happy with the players we've brought in."



