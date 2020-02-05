Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Cockhill Celtic strengthen as bid for eighth consecutive title heats up

Cullen 'happy' with January transfer window choices

Cockhill Celtic strengthen as bid for eighth consecutive title heats up

Christy Fildara (right) has signed from Glengad Utd.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Cockhill Celtic's third and final January signing is Glengad winger Christy Fildara - and they did it just in the nick of time.

The 22-year-old made the dramatic decision to leave the Inishowen League side just hours before the transfer window closed last Friday night.

Unsurprisingly, Fildara's decision has not gone down too well with Shane Byrne and the boys at the Crua, but new boss Gavin Cullen says the talented attacking midfielder shouldn't be criticised for making the move.

He told Donegal Live: "Naturally Glengad will be disappointed to lose Christy, and the timing of it isn't great for them, but that's football and losing players is something all clubs have to cope with.

"He's ambitious and you have to respect that. I've lost my fair share of players over the years, but I think you should always encourage them to go if they want to play at a higher standard."

Cullen was on the lookout for an attacking player following the departures of Cathal Farren to Glenavon and Adam McCarron to Finn Harps, while versatile defender Oisin Langan has also been brought in to compensate for the loss of Peter Doherty to Institute. Former Derry City holding midfielder Dean Power has also joined the Cockhill ranks.

"That's five players out in January and three in," said Cullen. "I'm very happy with the players we've brought in."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie