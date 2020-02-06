Can Donegal slay the Letterkenny bogey against Galway on Sunday?

Storm Ciara is set to hit the north west on Saturday and Sunday and it will be accompanied by a storm of a different kind as Galway come to Letterkenny for a double header with Donegal in O'Donnell Park.

The Ladies are due to meet at 12 noon on Sunday with the main event in the Allianz National Football League at 2 pm.

With wind and heavy rain forecast, it could be a long day for officials and players. The opening games of the National League have enjoyed exceptional playing conditions, but that could change on Sunday.

The stand in O'Donnell Park will be much in demand and with parking at a premium because of the general election count in the adjacent Aura Centre, it will be a busy day in the Cathedral town.

Apart from the issue of parking, the main talking point again centres around Donegal's poor recent record at the Letterkenny venue, losing the last five games there. Their last win was in 2014 against Monaghan in Division Two with a final scoreline of 2-11 to 0-10. The older supporters will remember a famous win over Kerry in 2007 by 1-15 to 0-13, but it has mostly been misery.

The last five results were

2015 lost to Monaghan 1-4 to 0-9

2016 lost to Roscommon 0-17 to 1-19

2017 lost to Kerry 1-17 to 2-17

2018 lost to Galway 0-14 to 1-12

2019 lost to Fermanagh 0-10 to 0-13

This week manager Declan Bonner and sharpshooter Jamie Brennan were playing down any significance about the poor record, Brennan saying it was a lazy excuse. There is no doubt that the O'Donnell Park venue is one of the best in the county. Whether it's bad luck or a hoodoo, there is no explanation for the results.

There is just one way for Donegal to handle the situation and that is to go out and break the hoodoo. Declan Bonner's men have hit the ground running in 2020 back in the top flight (see table). They really should have full points. But on the other hand, Galway, under new manager Padraic Joyce, have been equally quick from the blocks. Their performance against Kerry in Tralee on Saturday night last served notice to all that they will be a force this year.

That should also serve to motivate Donegal. There will probably be a doubt over the availability of big Hugh McFadden after he took a blow to the head close to the end of the game against Meath and looked groggy.

However, Patrick McBrearty should be togged this week, and Niall O'Donnell has got game time under his belt in Navan. If either of those are available to start, then Peadar Mogan may be used further outfield. Corner-forward is not the natural position for the ball-playing St Naul's man, who has a very good workrate and is good on the ball.

It should be a really close encounter and hopefully Storm Ciara (or the election) does not interfere too much.