MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Michael Murphy typical of way game has changed

There was a moment late in the first half of the Donegal, Meath encounter in Navan last Sunday where Michael Murphy found himself at full-back contesting a long ball delivered into Meath forward line; Murphy was the last line of defence.

Neil McGee had gone up the field on one of his surging runs and found himself at wing-half-forward when the attack broke down. As usual Murphy saw the danger and thwarted the Meath forward.

There is no doubt the game has changed where you see one of the best forwards the game has produced playing the majority of the game outside of the forward line. Both on and off the field the game has evolved into something that would not have been believed 30 or 40 years ago.

The advent of sports science and the culture of winning at all costs has taken the GAA games on a different path that would have been envisaged in the past. At one time the management of any inter-county team would have consisted of a manager, three maybe four selectors, one of which would have been a trainer; a doctor and a physio.

Today, that would be the standard for most club teams. Most county teams would have at least 10 or 12 involved in their backroom set ups, There are those who may have more;l many if not all have to be remunerated for their services.

In a recent interview the secretary of the Munster Council highlighted how the spend by Munster counties on various county teams had risen by €1.3million from the previous year. I have no doubt the increase in spending is similar in other provinces and it begs the question is it sustainable?

With modern technology players have everything at their disposal to get to the fitness levels of most professional athletes. It would be fair to say that if you want to be part of any county team, adult or underage, it is necessary for players to reach similar levels to that of professional sport. What is the cost of this training, not in monetary value but what is the cost to the player as he gets older? Injuries have a tendency to come back to haunt, ask the older lads.

Is it sustainable that we continue to ask this level of commitment off players without something in return? Look how many established inter-county players walked away from the game in the last 12 months; more and more players are leaving the game long before they reach their thirties. The trend is also apparent at club level, younger lads of 17 and 18 have to step in at senior level just so clubs can continue to field as the older players drift away because of the commitment levels required.

The tendency to measure success by what you have won is natural, but if everything is about winning then how do you develop for the future? How do you entice people into club or county teams if everything is just about winning?

If you come from a small club or unsuccessful county team how do you keep players interested if everything is about winning?

While it’s only natural for all games to evolve and change with time, how far do we let it go before it becomes unrecognisable from what it was supposed to be? The GAA has always been about community; now it’s just another slogan to advertise another game. Something has to give, there are only so many times you can go back to the well.

GOOD WIN

Another good win on the road for Donegal last weekend in Navan. To be fair Meath were not good. They are missing at least six from last year's side and it certainly showed in their inability to break down the Donegal defence. They lacked any killer instinct inside and lacked the quality required at the top level.

On Sunday’s outing they will struggle to pick up points in the coming weeks. Donegal, on the other hand, were smarting from giving away a point in their game against Mayo. The movement of the forwards was impressive, carving out a number of good goal chances and carving out two penalties. On a less positive note we struggled at times to break down the Meath defence, especially when they pulled everyone behind the ball.

We can expect a sterner test from Galway when they come to O’Donnell Park next Sunday. The Letterkenny fixture has become a bit of an issue for Donegal over the last few years and Galway, who beat Monaghan on the opening day of the league and were unfortunate not to get at least a draw out of the Kerry game, will come with nothing to lose.

The Galway lads have shown a greater appetite after Padraic Joyce was installed as manager. He had great success at underage level and will not be afraid to throw the younger lads into the mix. Together with the more established lads they are certainly a side that will ask plenty of questions. If Declan Bonner and his management team can continue to play with the same intensity but with greater accuracy then Galway will struggle against a Donegal side that are flying at the minute; drop below that standard and Galway will certainly make us pay.