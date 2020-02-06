Galway is a big game for Donegal and extra special for new St Eunan's chairman

It is a hectic week for the St Eunan’s as they prepare for Sunday’s double bill meeting of Donegal and Galway in O’Donnell Park.

Donegal face Galway in the Allianz Football League and Donegal Ladies host Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League. The Ladies game throws-in at 12 noon with the Allianz League game timed for a 2 pm start.

It is also a busy week for new St Eunan’s chairman John Haran, the club’s most decorated footballer, winner of seven Donegal senior club championships.

This weekend’s tie with the Tribesmen is even more special as the Galway side are managed by three of his best friends; double All-Ireland winner and twice an All-Star footballer Padraic Joyce is the team manager and John Divilly, an All-Ireland winner from 1998, and Johnny Concannon are Joyce’s two lieutenants.

The friendship goes back to their school days at the famous football nursery in the West St Jarlath’s College, Tuam where they were All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup winners.

“We have been very good friends since our days in St Jarlath’s,” said Haran, who said they all started in St Jarlath’s on the same day.

“Myself and John (Divilly) were borders and Padraic and Johnny were day boys and we were very good friends for the six years at St Jarlath’s.

“And we have been friends ever since and chat on a regular basis. We are all part of the same WhatsApp group.”

John Haran, Joyce, Divilly and Concannon were all members of the 1994 Hogan Cup winning squad.

“Padraic was the captain of the team which was unusual because he was a day boy and the captain was normally a border.

“Johnny was our best footballer at the time and boarded for 1993/94 and was expected to be named captain but instead management opted for Padraic.

“He was a class forward and turned out to be a very good captain. We won the Hogan in ‘94 and we all repeated in ‘95. There was not much study done in ‘94.

“We had a star studded team again in ‘95 but unfortunately were beaten in the Connacht final by our neighbours from up the road St Patricks. Padraic was a class player and was a very assured and confident player and that is one thing about all the Galway boys, they were all very confident and never doubted their ability.

RAISED EYEBROWS

“I know there were a few raised eyebrows when Padraic said on Newstalk he wanted to win the All-Ireland final in his first year.

“Some may say that was a throwaway remark but knowing Padraic I honestly believe he meant it and that will be the target the three boys have set themselves.

“He does not have much management experience. He managed the U-20s last year and won Connacht but other than that he has no other management experience. John Divilly has managed and coached UCD for the last few years and won Sigerson last year with UCD.

“They felt there was a good squad of players available and players like Shane Walsh and Damian Comer will not be around forever and there was the fear someone else might come in and they might have to wait four or five years for their chance.

“By then the likes of Walsh and Comer might have moved on. Padraic was the man the county wanted and things have gone well for them so far.

“They beat Mayo and Roscommon to win the FBD League and they won their opening league game against Monaghan and they were very unlucky to lose to Kerry last Saturday night in Killarney.

“They conceded a goal and point in injury time after holding a four point lead going into the closing minutes. They at least deserved a draw.

“Padraic has them playing a more expansive and direct game which I would feel is going down well in Galway because they were not at all happy with the defensive game employed Kevin Walsh.

“Knowing Padraic he will be hurting after Killarney and he will have them all fired up to get back on track against Donegal. They will be hungry on Sunday and will be a stiff test for Donegal.

“But Donegal have played well in their two games and are on three points and should be on four only for letting the Mayo game slip.

“Declan Bonner is giving a number of young lads a chance; our own Conor O’Donnell has done well at centre-half-back and Peadar Mogan has impressed up front.

“Michael Langan is playing well in midfield and is developing into a fine midfielder. Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh are also playing well and Jamie Brennan is going well up front and Eoghan Bán Gallagher is back.

“Donegal have done exceptionally well given they had so many players missing. I counted seven what we would see as first choice players missing last Sunday against Meath.

“Hopefully Patrick McBrearty will be back this weekend. Patrick scored nine points against Galway the last time they were in O’Donnell Park two years ago.

“It is going to be Donegal’s toughest game so far and hopefully they can put their poor record in O’Donnell Park behind them.

“It is a big game for Maxi Curran and the Donegal ladies too and they can get the day underway with a win.”