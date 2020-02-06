THE SPORTING DIARY: Allianz League is now the real championship

We are just two games into the Allianz National League and already it is clear that the league is by far the best competition on the GAA intercounty scene.

The separation of teams based on ability spread over the four divisions is reflective of where teams are at. The result is that nearly all games are competitive. Maybe not a true level playing field, but a lot more level than what will be happening in the provincial championships come the summer.

Because the games that are being played are competitive, the spectators are coming out in really big numbers. Pairc Tailteann in Navan had a really healthy attendance on Sunday last as Meath played their first home game in Division One in some 14 years.

Now Meath might struggle in the top flight, but even without a good number of players from last year, including Mickey Newman and Graham Reilly, they are competitive. Donegal had an easy enough win in the end with the Royal county looking a little toothless up front. Their final tally of 0-7 in their first game at home in Division One just doesn’t cut the mustard of what is required.

It was noticeable as the game went on the groans of their supporters who abhor the ball being played backwards at any time. Indeed, that may be one of the reasons why football in Meath (and other counties) has gone back so far in the last decade or so. Many of those counties are following the trend set by the Armaghs, Tyrones and Donegal of playing possession football, but it is not in their DNA.

But apart from not having the forward talent, Meath worked really hard and made it difficult for Donegal for long periods. In the end the difference between the teams was that Donegal had the more talented players. We in Donegal should be really proud of the fact that we have so many talented players over the last decade or so. Our supporters can sometimes be negative, even when we win a game.

Getting back to the competitive issue of the leagues, there is ample evidence in the results in all divisions. Teams that were expected to do really well are finding the going tough; Roscommon have already ruined a host of Last Man Standing coupons with just one point from two games; Derry also have just one point from two games; Clare defeating Kildare; there are examples in all four divisions.

Galway come to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday next with two points on the table, a point behind Donegal (who are top of Division One along with Dublin and Kerry). Galway have played two games, defeated Monaghan by one point and lost to Kerry on Saturday last in Tralee by a last minute Killian Spillane point. Donegal and Mayo and Dublin and Kerry drew their opening games and Monaghan had a rare victory over Tyrone on Sunday last.

The Division One table has three teams on three points; three teams on two points; Mayo on one point and Meath without a point.

In Division Two Laois are top with three points but there are six teams on two points with Roscommon at the bottom with one point.

The gap is a little wider in the two lower divisions with Cork with full points in Division Three and Sligo and Limerick on full points in Division Four.

This weekend we have the third round of fixtures and with a break of two weeks to the next round, it will be an important clash for Donegal and Galway. A win for Donegal would put them in a very healthy position. Even at this stage it looks as if Meath will be in relegation trouble come the end of March. They have just two more home games (against Mayo and Galway) and must travel to Dublin, Kerry and Monaghan.

If you put Meath in pole position for the drop, the big question is who will join them in the second relegation spot? The magic number of seven points will probably be enough to secure status, but if Donegal can get to five on Sunday evening then anything can happen. Kerry go to Omagh on Sunday and Tyrone’s need for a result will see them competitive.

Dublin have Monaghan at home on Saturday night and judging by their display in Elverys McHale Park, Castlebar on last Saturday night, they will be expected to win while Meath will have to improve if they are to get anything from their game with Mayo at home.

The picture will be much clearer on Sunday evening.

Can Donegal overcome their O'Donnell Park hoodoo? Jamie Brennan says it is a lazy excuse to blame the pitch, and he is right. Two years ago even the Galway supporters’ bus was allowed free access into O’Donnell Park. The Lallys were talking about that in their pub in Shop Street for weeks after - they enjoyed the hospitality.

There is no explanation why we have such a poor record at the venue. With the election count taking place next door in the Aura Centre, Sunday would be a good day to buck the trend as we normally do at election time in Donegal.