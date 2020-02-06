Contact

Galway's Sean Mulkerrin hoping to lead Murphy on a merry dance on Sunday

Young Galway full-back Sean Mulkerrin was in Donegal on Monday for a press day ahead of the Donegal-Galway clash on Sunday.

The talented singer, banjo player and dancer, from the Aran Islands (Innismore), still only 21, had the job of marking David Clifford last week in Tralee and this week it could be Michael Murphy in Letterkenny.

He is the first from the Aran Islands to play league for Galway and it can be challenging. "I suppose during the summer, if I want to make a few pound for myself, timing is the big issue. You have to get the 4pm ferry for 7pm training and you are not getting back until the 10.30 am ferry the following morning so it is kind of tough."

Mulkerrin will be renewing rivalry with few of the Donegal young guns, having played against them as a minor in Croke Park in 2016: "Rob Finnerty, Cian D’Arcy, who is starting midfield, and Dessie Connelly, who is on the panel, so there is a good few involved, no more than that Donegal team, which had Jason McGee and Odhan McFadden Ferry," said Mulkerrin, who remembers that game especially as it was his first game in Croke Park.

He is now part of a new panel with a new manager: "Padraic (Joyce) brought in a couple of under-20s from last year and luckily I got the chance to play in that FBD final. I took my chance and I am hopeful of starting against Donegal."

Asked about marking Kerry's David Clifford, he says: "I marked him before at minor level when he scored that wonder goal. Thankfully he did not get any goal on Saturday night," said Mulkerrin, who was disappointed with the result, losing with the last kick of the game.

"We put ourselves in the position, we created the chances. It would be worse, if we had not created the chances. We probably did not take all the chances that we had but at the end of the day we had a good performance. The result did not reflect it but the performance was good."

Asked about the new manager, Mulkerrin said: "He brings experience. He is a legend of the game, not only in Galway but everybody knows him for what he has done. He has done it all and for us to be learning off him, then you are learning from the best because that is what he is. It is great. I am sure the forwards are relishing the forward play.

"His philosophy is simple really. You get the ball and you move forward. He always says the ball is the fastest thing that will travel on the pitch so that is what we are trying to implement. We are not quite there yet, but we are getting there."

Mulkerrin says that Division One is very tough, and they have been involved in two one-point games, winning against Monaghan and losing against Kerry.

"That is what division one is all about. This is my first year but I know that there is no easy game. The Monaghan game was tough and it could have gone either way. We could have ended up drawing that game or even losing it like we did against Kerry and Donegal will be no easy task either, but you just have to get up and get on with it. That is the beauty of Division one."

Sean is mixing the music and the football and is looking forward to meeting Michael Murphy on Sunday. "I know it will not be an easy task, no more than marking David Clifford," says Mulkerrin.

