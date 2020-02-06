Donegal’s poor record in O’Donnell Park a lazy excuse says Jamie Brennan

Donegal sharpshooter Jamie Brennan has dismissed Donegal’s poor record in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny as nothing got to do with the pitch.

Brennan, who has scored four points in Donegal’s two games in the league to date, was speaking at a press day ahead of Sunday’s third round meeting in the Allianz League with Galway in O’Donnell Park. (Throw-in 2 pm)

“I would not pass much heed on the record,” the Bundoran told the press at the briefing in the Abbey Hotel.

“There is a lot of hype and talk about it but on the day it is all about performing. I remember two years ago we played Galway in the league in O’Donnell Park and we simply did not perform so I think it is a lazy excuse to blame the result on the pitch.”

Galway defeated Donegal in that game in a second round tie 1-12 to 0-14. Eamon Brannigan scored the Galway goal and Shane Walsh and Damian Comer carried the main threat up front for the Tribesmen.

Patrick McBrearty scored nine of Donegal’s points.

Galway, who were newly promoted and managed by Kevin Walsh, led by two points at half-time 1-7 to 0-8. It was a second game into his second term for Declan Bonner, who had also seen his side lose to Kerry the weekend before in Killarney.

That defeat to Galway meant Donegal had only won two games in 11 outings in O’Donnell Park since returning to the Letterkenny venue in 2007. Last year Donegal lost out to Fermanagh in a Division Two league game.

Declan Bonner is still calling the shots in Donegal but double All-Ireland winner Padraic Joyce has taken over as manager from Kevin Walsh of the Connacht kingpins. The two time All-Sta takes his charges to Letterkenny with one win and one defeat.

Galway defeated Monaghan in their opening game in Salthill, the weekend before last and were desperately unlucky not to come away from last Saturday night’s clash with Kerry, in Tralee, with at least a share of the points.

Paul Geaney scored a goal in the first minute of injury time to level a high quality encounter and three minutes later substitute KIllian Spillane landed the winner as Kerry pulled off another smash and grab win, 1-15 to 2-11.

Shane Walsh, new Galway captain, top scored for the Tribesmen with 1-4; corner-back Johnny Heaney scored the other goal while Eamonn Brannigan 0-5, Damian Comer 0-2, Cillian McDaid and Michael Daly 0-1 each were the other Galway men to raise white flags.

“Looking at Galway they have some serious threats going forward when you take the pace of Shane Walsh and Eamonn Brannigan and good finishers in Damian Comer and Rob Finnerty. They will pose the biggest challenge we’ve had so far this season.

“They are playing well. Padraic Joyce has them re-energised. They are going to be hungry given the way their game with Kerry finished

“It will be a good test,” says Brennan.

Donegal take a two game unbeaten run into the game following their round one draw with Mayo in Ballybofey and last Sunday’s ten point win over Meath, in Navan.

“We haven’t looked at it too much but this weekend's game will be crucial and if we win we will be looking up at the top of the table and if we were to lose we would be looking down at the bottom of the table and relegation.

“I think it will come down to the last games where there will be a few games up for grabs. You could be looking at a possible league final and relegation. It is going to be so tight to the finish.”

The two teams are much changed from that February meeting back in 2018.

Only Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Hugh McFadden and Ciaran Thompson from the team that faced Meath last Sunday featured in that game back in 2018.

Johnny Heaney, Shane Walsh, Eamonn Brannigan, Damien Comer, Adrian Varley, Sean Kelly and Gary O’Donnell are the Galway survivors.