Thirteenth League meeting with Fr Seán

Sunday is the thirteenth League meeting of Dún na nGall and Gaillimh:

1966-67 Gaillimh 1-10 Dún na nGall 2-4 B.Á.C.

1985-6 Dún na nGall 2-8 Gaillimh 1-10 Béal Átha Seanaidh

1987-8 Dún na nGall 0-11 Gaillimh 2-5 Tuaim

1998-9 Gaillimh 0-13 Dún na nGall 0-12 Tuaim

1999-2000 Gaillimh 0-14 Dún na nGall 0-7 Bealach Féich

2000-1 Gaillimh 0-12 Dún na nGall 0-12 Tuaim

2002 Gaillimh 0-9 Dún na nGall 0-7 Béal Átha Seanaidh

2003 Gaillimh 1-18 Dún na nGall 1-8 Tuaim

2008 Dún na nGall 1-12 Gaillimh 1-11 Bealach Féich

2009 Gaillimh 1-16 Dún na nGall 0-12 Gaillimh

2014 Dún na nGall 1-16 Gaillimh 0-12 Gaillimh

2018 Gaillimh 1-12 Dún na nGall 0-14 Leitir Ceanainn

Gaillimh won 7

Dún na nGall won 3

Drawn 2

Neil McGee has played in six Dún na nGall – Gaillimh encounters (three League, three Championship). Declan Bonner scored two points in the drawn League match on December 6, 1987 and he was manager when Dún na nGall lost to Gaillimh on November 15, 1998 and on November 14, 1999.

CHAMPIONSHIP

As well as their eleven League meetings Dún na nGall and Gaillimh have had seven Championship clashes:

1974 Gaillimh 3-13 Dún na nGall 1-14 (semi-final) B.Á.C.

1983 Gaillimh 1-12 Dún na nGall 1-11 (semi-final) B.Á.C.

2003 Dún na nGall 0-14 Gaillimh 1-11 (quarter-final) B.Á.C.

2003 Dún na nGall 0-14 Gaillimh 0-11 (quarter-final) Caisleán an Bharraigh

2009 Dún na nGall 0-14 Gaillimh 0-13 (Qualifier) Sligeach

2015 Dún na nGall 3-12 Gaillimh 0-11 (Qualifier) B.Á.C.

2017 Gaillimh 4-17 Dún na nGall 0-14 (Qualifier) Sligeach

MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP 2016

Gaillimh beat Dún na nGall 2-12/1-11 in the 2016 All-Ireland M.F.C. semi-final:

Gaillimh:

Cormac Haslam:

Sean Raftery Seán Mulkerrin Eoin McFadden:

Adam Quirke Ernán McDonagh Fionnán Garvey (0-1):

Cein D’Arcy and John Maher:

Finian Ó Laoi Evan Murphy (0-2) Ryan Forde:

Robert Finnerty (1-5) Desmond Coaneely (1-2) Barry Goldrick (0-1)

Sub: Rosi Murphy (0-1)

Dún na nGall

Gavin Mulreany

Seaghan Ferry Aaron McCrea Mark Curran

J.D. Boyle (0-1) Aaron Deeney Aidan McLaughlin

Jason McGee (0-2) and Kieran Gallagher

Nathan Boyle Odhrán McFadden-Ferry Enda McCormick (1-0)

Peadar Mogan (0-3) Niall O’Donnell (0-2) Eoghan McGettigan (0-2)

Subs: Odhrán Shields, Shane McGrath, Brian O’Donnell, Gary Molloy (0-1), Daniel Lyons

Four of the above team played for Gailllimh against Muineachán in the first game of this year’s League –

S. Mulkerrin, C. D’arcy, F. Ó Laoi and R. Finnerty. Two of the Dún na nGall team played against Maigh Eo in the first game of this year’s League – Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Peadar Mogan. Eoghan McGettigan was on the bench. Jason McGee and Niall O’Donnell are injured at present.

SNIPPETS

1932… Gaillimh beat Dún na nGall 6-8/2-5 in the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship semi-final in Sligeach.

1954… Dún na nGall beat Gaillimh 3-9/1-7 in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final in Béal Átha Seanaidh.

1967… In the first Senior Football competitive match between the counties Gaillimh beat Dún na nGall 1-10/2-4 in the N.F.L. semi-final in Páirc Uí Chrócaigh – a match that will always be remembered for the Neilly Gallagher/Éamonn Moules penalty incident.

2008… Neil McGee played against Gaillimh in the League match in Bealach Féich. Pádraic Joyce was on the Gaillimh team.

2009… Neil McGee and Michael Murphy (0-2) played against Gaillimh in the League match in Pearse Stadium.