Donegal Ladies face Galway in O’Donnell Park double bill

Donegal Ladies take centre stage when they face Galway on Sunday in O’Donnell Park, in round three of the Lidl Ladies National Football League (12 noon)

The game is the curtain raiser to the Allianz National League meeting of Donegal and Galway (the ladies face Cork in another curtain raiser in Ballyshannon on Sunday March 1)

“It is great for the girls and the ladies game and we welcome it,” said Donegal manager Maxi Curran.

“It is good from the point of view they we will be playing in front of a much bigger crowd than they are used too.

“We have a number of young girls in the team and it will be a good experience for them and will stand to them down the road when they play in bigger games.”

Donegal bounced back from their opening round defeat away to Mayo with a good win over Waterford in Dungarvan. Waterford had shocked Galway in Corofin, in their opening round game.

Emma McCroary scored a late goal and Geraldine McLaughlin knocked over an injury time point - her eighth of the game - to snatch a dramatic 2-10 to 1-11 win. Naomh Muire’s Caroline Sharkey scored the other Donegal goal.

“We left it late and probably rode our luck a little but it was a good three points and takes the pressure off,” said Curran of last Saturday’s two point win.

Galway, the All-Ireland and National League finalists, also bounced back from their shock defeat with a 19 point win over Westmeath in Mullingar. The Tribeswomen hit the Lakelanders for five goals in their 5-11 to 0-7 win.

The Donegal boss is keeping his fingers crossed that Aoife McColgan, Aishling Nee, Nicole Gordan, Cathy Ward and Julie Trearty came through yesterday’s (Wednesday) Moynihan Cup Third Level Colleges meeting of Letterkenny IT and Dublin City University in O’Donnell Park, without picking up any knocks.

“Galway are a serious outfit. They are defeated All-Ireland finalists and defeated National League finalists and are a good bit ahead of us. But we are looking forward to the challenge and the experience,” said Curran.

