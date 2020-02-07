DONAL REID COLUMN: Donegal show the gap at top with big win over Meath

Although Donegal weren’t at their superb best, they still had enough class to completely overwhelm Meath in Navan last Sunday. At this stage of the season, no team is at their peak but Donegal’s annihilation of the Royal County is indicative of Meath’s unremarkable status as a Division 1 team and of Donegal’s superior quality as a genuine All-Ireland contender for late summer.

One couldn’t but be impressed with Donegal’s result where many of our national pundits predicted a close game. The result may have raised some eyebrows; however, Donegal still don’t appear in the frame with these experts as far as national glory is concerned.

Apparently, Galway are the new players in the market. I agree that Galway had a great battle with Kerry last Saturday evening and that they were disappointed to lose out by a single point. Former Galway player Padraic Joyce has assumed control at the helm with the Tribesmen and he will go through a honeymoon period where the players will be eager to impress their new boss.

Although the league has certainly taken on a more urgent and a more prolific role in the GAA calendar, it is still a far cry from championship football. Teams’ main priority in Division 1 is to remain there and if a final is reached, then it is a bonus. The other three divisions are all about promotion and relegation. There will be a real dog fight in Division 2 from now on since the bottom two teams will be playing Tier 2 Championship football next season with the top two teams going into Tier 1.

While many teams are only heating up the engines at this stage of the season Galway seem to very well revved up and it’s difficult to predict how their pistons will be firing come serious championship time.

They’ll be in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny this Sunday to make amends for their defeat last weekend and will be confident that they will get something out of this game. It will be a great test for Donegal and Galway alike. There’s a lot at stake for both teams. A defeat for any team in any division of the league can have damaging consequences.

Donegal will be buoyed but not flattered by last Sunday’s score line and their superior quality last Sunday while Galway too are on the crest of a wave with a new voice in the dressing room with a different approach, thus giving them a new-found confidence.

I’ve always liked Galway football and their style of play. Last season, they accepted and fine tuned the defensive systems now in play with most teams. They have a solid unit and a couple of exceptional forwards. They matched Kerry all over the pitch last Saturday evening and will match Donegal too.

However, Donegal have a very potent attacking unit who are currently excelling. Padraic Joyce was a brilliant forward in his day and he is undoubtedly very shrewd. If Galway can contain and outscore Donegal, then Joyce will go back home a happy man. This may prove a very difficult task since those Donegal fringe players that are being given a chance to show their wares are doing exceedingly well.

I listened to Jamie Brennan on the radio last Sunday after the game where he said that “there is a lot of competition for places” which augurs well for our prospects. Indeed, it’s great to see Jamie back at his best having received the ‘man of the match’ award last Sunday. Patrick McBrearty is back in town which will certainly put our forwards on notice. I expect another Donegal victory this weekend which would make life that much easier for all and sundry.

Elsewhere, Tyrone were surprisingly beaten by Monaghan in Castleblayney at the weekend. This Monaghan team are always hard to figure out. Seamus McEnaney is back in charge with his native county which may give his team a well-needed battery charge. Malachy O’Rourke did exceptional things with Monaghan but never really pushed on to great things. I’m unsure if McEnaney can do much with a team that has blown hot and cold this past few seasons.

This victory over their fierce neighbours will invigorate them but I feel they may struggle as the league gathers momentum. Tyrone, for their part, will be disappointed with their poor performance. They won’t panic though and I still feel that they will be Donegal’s main Ulster championship threat in the summer.

Rumours abound about star forward Cathal McShane. Tyrone are still unsure if he is going to Australia this year or next year. For Tyrone’s sake, the issue needs to be put to bed. These things can and do have an unsettling affect on the rest of the team. Without McShane, Tyrone may struggle to beat Donegal in May. With him, the O’Neill county could well push Donegal all the way.

Even at this point of the league, Dublin seem to a notch ahead of the pack. They were masterful in attack against Mayo in Castlebar and gave Mayo manager James Horan plenty to think about. Many of us would have been of the opinion that Dublin would slowly fade away after their historic five-in-a-row. This would be, of course, more of a hopeful thought than a genuine reality. It seems that Dublin are going nowhere. They’re very much up there and it still looks like they are the team to beat. Their defence is certainly shaky, especially their full-back line. This is for another day though.

In the meantime, keep the faith!