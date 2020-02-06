Contact

David Kelly ready for British Rally Championship debut this weekend

Reporter:

Staff reporter

David Kelly this weekend makes the trip to the Cambrian Rally in North Wales for the first round of the British Rally Championship. This will be Kelly’s first year competing in the BRC.
Hoping to gather as much experience as possible on the first round Kelly plans to use the event to get seat time and hopefully get some valuable points on the board. “It will be our first event in the new R2T19 Fiesta, with the event being on gravel it will be all learning from the word go. Our plan is to pace ourselves and gather as much information on the new car as we can. I have no doubt that the pace will fierce at the top but we will just take it stage by stage. It’s a long year!”
David will be competing for the first time in his newly acquired Ford Fiesta R2T19. He has completed a limited amount of testing in the new car but he has assured us that there is nothing like an actual stage to get used to the car. This car has the latest technology and was developed by leading Motorsport Manufacturer M-Sport in Poland.
Over 100 crews will this weekend travel from all corners of Europe to Wales for the opening round. The event starts on Friday when all the crews will complete recce to adjust their pace notes. The first car leaves the start ramp at 9.00am on Saturday morning. Crews tackle 7 stages including a 15 mile gravel stage. The event is due to finish at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.
The winner of the BRC Junior series is eligible for a €60,000 prize fund toward a Junior World Rally Championship drive in 2021.
“I just want to thank all my sponsors for making this all possible. Also the support and tuition I have received through the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy is helping my progression hugely. Focusing on my diet and fitness is really benefiting my preparation for the event. Now to get to the stages and see what the new car is all about” Kelly remarked.

You can follow David’s progress on facebook, instagram and twitter all weekend. The team will be regularly updating their social media platforms with the latest news, times and pictures from the event.

