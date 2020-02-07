Adverse weather not expected to hamper Donegal double header

Sunday's double league header at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny is expected to go ahead despite weather concerns, with the county board saying St Eunan's ground staff will be 'monitoring the pitch' regularly over the next few days.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for the whole country for the weekend, but at present all GAA games throughout the country are scheduled to go ahead as fixed.

Donegal Ladies take on Galway Ladies at noon, before their male counterparts line out at 2pm.

From about 5am on Sunday morning, heavy rainfall is expected across most of the country, worst in the West but it should clear as the morning develops.

A statement released by Donegal GAA on Friday evening said: "If the pitch is playable the games should be able to proceed and conditions for spectators journeying to the match, and at the game itself, should be tolerable.

"While it is too early to say what effect the incoming weather will have on O’Donnell Park, the St Eunan’s ground staff will be monitoring the pitch on an ongoing basis.

"Given the nature of the surface, and its current state of readiness, despite the expected heavy rainfall the club is confident the pitch will be fine for both games."