Adverse weather not expected to hamper Donegal double header

Contact
Sunday's double league header at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny is expected to go ahead despite weather concerns, with the county board saying St Eunan's ground staff will be 'monitoring the pitch' regularly over the next few days.
There is a yellow weather warning in place for the whole country for the weekend, but at present all GAA games throughout the country are scheduled to go ahead as fixed.
Donegal Ladies take on Galway Ladies at noon, before their male counterparts line out at 2pm.
From about 5am on Sunday morning, heavy rainfall is expected across most of the country, worst in the West but it should clear as the morning develops.
A statement released by Donegal GAA on Friday evening said: "If the pitch is playable the games should be able to proceed and conditions for spectators journeying to the match, and at the game itself, should be tolerable.
"While it is too early to say what effect the incoming weather will have on O’Donnell Park, the St Eunan’s ground staff will be monitoring the pitch on an ongoing basis.
"Given the nature of the surface, and its current state of readiness, despite the expected heavy rainfall the club is confident the pitch will be fine for both games."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Messy fun at a hand painting sensory experience at Cruinniú na nÓg 2019 facilitated by psychotherapist Maeve Peoples. Picture: Paul McGuckin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.