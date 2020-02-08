St Eunans College, Letterkenny overcome wind and rain to book place in the quarter-final  of Mac Rory Cup

St Eunan’s College are looking forward to an Ulster Colleges Mac Rory Cup quarter- final following today’s four point win over Patrician High, Carrickmacross.

St Eunan’s College . . . . . .1-5

Patrician High, Carrickmacross . . . . . 0-4

In the game played at the Burn Road, Termon, the Sentry Hill boys dug out a result in atrocious conditions of a biting cold wind and driving rain against the Monaghan nursery.

The game had been postponed from last Saturday in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny due to the death of Calum Friel, a talented young football and student at the college.

A minute's silence was observed prior to the game.

And due to tomorrow’s Donegal’s double header meeting of Donegal and Galway, at the Letterkenny venue, the game was moved to the Burn Road.

St Eunan’s played against the elements in the first half and due to a well organised defence held together by central pillars Jamie Grant and Jack Gallagher and tenacity throughout the park, they only trailed by a point at half-time.

Goalkeeper Emmett Maguire was St Eunan’s star man of the opening half thanks to three brilliant saves and solid under the high ball. Sean Jones on 26 minutes kicked the only point of the first period. Patrician also hit five first half wides.

Oisin Winston kicked St Eunan’s only wide of the opening half.

St Eunan’s through Shane Monaghan and Shane O’Donnell kicked two quick points on the resumption to go 0-2 to 0-1 up.

Patrician, who were physically stronger, bounced back and by the end of the third quarter they were back in front 0-3 to 0-2. John Oates and Donnacha Swinburn posted the points.

But the game turned back in favour of St Eunan’s when Kieran Tobin rattled the back of the Patrician net for the game's only goal.

That was 51 minutes. Tobin popped up to pounce on a David O’Boyle tap down in the goalmouth and from five metres made no mistake for a 1-2 to 0-3 lead.

Jack Alcorn quickly added breathing space and with the clock running down on the hour mark O’Donnell knocked over for a 1-5 to 0-3 lead.

Patrician did mount a late rally and won an injury time penalty. But they had to settle for a point when Swinburn drove over from the spot.

St Eunan’s now advance to face St Colman’s, Newry, in the quarter-final. The last eight clash is on Wednesday night, venue to be confirmed.



ST EUNAN’S: Emmett Maguire; Conor Cassidy, Jamie Grant, Kieran Tobin (1-0); Dylan Doogan, Jack Gallagher, Conal McDermott; Keelan Dunleavy, Eoin Dowling; Emmett O’Boyle, Oran Winston, Cian McMonagle; Shane Monaghan (0-1), Jack Alcorn (0-1f), Shane O’Donnell (0-3, 2f). Sub: David Boyle for C McMonagle 46.

PATRICIAN HIGH: Joe Kirk; Conor Cumiskey, Jack McGeown, Harry Corscadden; Ronan Grimes, Shane Hanratty, Dylan Byrne; Ryan Kennedy, Diarmaid Marron; Oisin O’Hanlon, Sean Jones (0-1), Donnacha Swinburn (0-2, 1pen); Kyle Connolly, Liam McDonald, Ryan Farrelly. Subs: John Oates (0-1,f), Cormac Sheedy, Daire Povall, Ciaran Finnegan.

REFEREE: Mark Loughran (Tyrone).