Both league matches to go ahead in O'Donnell Park

The league double header at O'Donnell Park will go ahead as planned following a 10am pitch inspection.
Donegal GAA confirmed an earlier inspection at 8am deemed the pitch playable, despite heavy rain overnight.
A follow up inspection was held to determine if the Donegal v Galway ladies game, set for noon, might need to be relocated to another venue.
But the green light has been given for both matches.
