Galway Ladies prove just too strong for Donegal in O'Donnell Park

Doengal Ladies put up a great performance in O'Donnell Park but the power running of the Galway Ladies proved too good in the end.

Donegal 4-5

Galway 3-12

Donegal did well in the opening against the strong breeze, but in the second half the free-running Galway girls just proved too strong. The Leonards, in particular, proved difficult for Donegal to control and they accounted for 3-7 of their final tally.

In the difficult conditions Donegal did very well in the opening half playing against the strong wind, which was blowing in a diagonal direction.

The first couple of points were shared with Nicole Gordon firing over for Donegal after being put in by Amy Boyle Carr.

Ailbhe Davoren responded for Galway who were finding space through the middle.

Donegal got the first of their goals on eight minutes with Emma McCroary sending Amy Boyle Carr through and she finished in some style.

Deirdre Foley made a great block to deny Lucy Hannon a goal, but from the '45' by Roisin Leonard, full-forward Tracey Leonard got a gouch and the ball was in the Donegal net.

But almost immediately Donegal respoinded again with Nicole Gordon finding the Galway net with a shot that looped over goalkeeper Lauren Diskin.

Evelyn McGinley denied Galway a goal with another great block before Olivia Divilly pointed. But Donegal were in control on 14 minutes when Geraldine McLaughlin cut through, played a one-two with McCroary and sidefooted home the third goal.

However, the home side would not raise another flag in the half as Galway took a grip. Tracey Leonard hit four points in succession (three from frees) and on the stroke of half-time Sarah Conneally had the last point to leave the sides all square at the break - Donegal 3-1, Galway 1-7.

Roisin Leonard had Galway in front early in the second half before Emer Gallagher bridged a long gap of scoring of some 20 minutes for Donegal to level on 33 minutes.

Lucy Hannon edged Galway ahead again on 36 minutes and Geraldine McLaughlin was denied a goal by a last ditch block. Galway went straight up field and they had players to spare as Tracey Leonard fired home for a 2-9 to 3-2 lead.

But just when we thought that was a turning point, Donegal came back straight away and Nicole Gordon squeezed home a great goal.

It was score for score with Roisin Leonard pointing to leave it 1-10 to 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Donegal should have been ahead minutes later as Geraldine McLaughlin was fouled off the ball. She pointed the free and then won a poor kick-out but her goalbound effort was saved by the 'keeper.

The game was level again on 45 minutes when McLaughlin won and pointed another free.

Roisin Leonard and Lucy Hannon put Galway back ahead and the Tribeswoman took a firm grip when Tracey Leonard slotted home a third goal on 50 minutes. They led 3-12 to 4-4.

Donegal did try to get a late goal. Deirdre Foley pointed a free and Geraldine McLaughlin won a free but dropped her free short looking for a goal but it was cleared.

Scorers - Donegal: Geraldine McLaughlin 1-2,2f; Nicole Gordon 2-1; Amy Boyle Carr 1-0; Emer Gallagher, Deirdre Foley (f) 0-1 each.

Galway: Tracey Leonard 3-4,3f; Roisin Leonard 0-3,1f; Lucy Hannon 0-2; Ailbhe Davoren Olivia Divilly, Sarah Conneally 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Denise McElhinney; Niamh Boyle, Emer Gallagher, Deirdre Foley; Niamh Carr, Kate Keaney, Aisling Nee; Nicole McLaughlin, Evelyn McGinley; Amy Boyle Carr, Geraldine McLaughlin, Kathy Ward; Nicole Gordon, Emma McCroary, Caroline Sharkey.

Subs: Niamh McDonald for K Ward ht; Aine Gilmore for G McLaughlin 56; Tara Hegarty for N Boyle; Geraldine McLaughlin for Sharkey both 61

GALWAY: Lauren Diskin; Sarah Lynch, Noelle Connolly, Shauna Molloy; Leanne Coen, Charlotte Cooney, Fabienne Cooney; Ailbhe Davoren, Olivia Divilly; Lynsay Noone, Sarah Conneally, Andrea Trill; Lucy Hannon, Tracey Leonard, Roisin Leonard.

Subs: Chloe Miskell for Noone 45; Ailish Morrissey for Conneally 51; Siobhan Divilly for Davoren 54; Chloe Crowe for C Connolly 62; Riona Ni Flatharta for Hannon 63

REFEREE: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo)