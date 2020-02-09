PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Galway in Letterkenny

It was another case of points that got away for Donegal when they lost out to Galway by a point. The player ratings reflect that result, which was disappointing for the team and supporters.

SHAUN PATTON: Beaten twice and left exposed for both goals. Kick-outs not as good as usual with Galway pushing up. 6.5

CAOLAN WARD: Didn't do much wrong and got forward to support the attack when he could. 7

NEIL MCGEE: Played at centre-half for first half on Damien Comer and did good job. Was back at full-back for second half. 7

EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: Drew the short straw to mark Shane Walsh and did as well anyone would on the Galway star. Also made some good runs forward. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: Donegal's best performer. McHugh took the game to Galway and his passes were again precise. Won the free at the end which should have seen the game drawn. 8

CONOR O'DONNELL: Another solid display from the St Eunan's man who looks really at home in the Donegal shirt. 7.5

ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: Had the other tough marking job on Rob Finnerty and did a really good job. 7

MICHAEL LANGAN: Had a very good first half and won some great ball. Not on the scoresheet but one of Donegal's top performers. 7.5

CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Back after injury, he only played first half and did reasonably well. 6.5

EOIN MCHUGH: Was again used more of a marker than as a forward, stopping Cillian McDaid and did that job well. 6.5

PEADAR MOGAN: Could have had a goal early on and then got turned over. Learning all the time about the game at this level. 6

PAUL BRENNAN: A black card was the only downside for the Bundoran man, who worked really hard up and down the field. 7

CIARAN THOMPSON: Hit a really good goal. Had a chance to equalise but his free was on the 45m line. 7.5

MICHAEL MURPHY: Not as dominant as usual and will be disappointed to have missed the final free. 7

JAMIE BRENNAN: Again looked really lively. Won the penalty and hit two great points. 7.5

NIALL O'DONNELL: In just before half-time, it took the St Eunan's man some time to make his mark. Finished the game well 6.5

ANDREW MCCLEAN: In at half-time, McClean was industrious all over the field, really getting involved in the action. 7

DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Back after injury, Ó Baoill won a free for Ciaran Thompson's point and will be a good addition for the latter stages of the league. 6.5