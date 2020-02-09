PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Galway in Letterkenny

Contact
Action from Donegal v Galway Picture: Thomas Gallagher
It was another case of points that got away for Donegal when they lost out to Galway by a point. The player ratings reflect that result, which was disappointing for the team and supporters.
SHAUN PATTON: Beaten twice and left exposed for both goals. Kick-outs not as good as usual with Galway pushing up. 6.5
CAOLAN WARD: Didn't do much wrong and got forward to support the attack when he could. 7
NEIL MCGEE: Played at centre-half for first half on Damien Comer and did good job. Was back at full-back for second half. 7
EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: Drew the short straw to mark Shane Walsh and did as well anyone would on the Galway star. Also made some good runs forward. 7
RYAN MCHUGH: Donegal's best performer. McHugh took the game to Galway and his passes were again precise. Won the free at the end which should have seen the game drawn. 8
CONOR O'DONNELL: Another solid display from the St Eunan's man who looks really at home in the Donegal shirt. 7.5
ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: Had the other tough marking job on Rob Finnerty and did a really good job. 7
MICHAEL LANGAN: Had a very good first half and won some great ball. Not on the scoresheet but one of Donegal's top performers. 7.5
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Back after injury, he only played first half and did reasonably well. 6.5
EOIN MCHUGH: Was again used more of a marker than as a forward, stopping Cillian McDaid and did that job well. 6.5
PEADAR MOGAN: Could have had a goal early on and then got turned over. Learning all the time about the game at this level. 6
PAUL BRENNAN: A black card was the only downside for the Bundoran man, who worked really hard up and down the field. 7
CIARAN THOMPSON: Hit a really good goal. Had a chance to equalise but his free was on the 45m line. 7.5
MICHAEL MURPHY: Not as dominant as usual and will be disappointed to have missed the final free. 7
JAMIE BRENNAN: Again looked really lively. Won the penalty and hit two great points. 7.5
NIALL O'DONNELL: In just before half-time, it took the St Eunan's man some time to make his mark. Finished the game well 6.5
ANDREW MCCLEAN: In at half-time, McClean was industrious all over the field, really getting involved in the action. 7
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Back after injury, Ó Baoill won a free for Ciaran Thompson's point and will be a good addition for the latter stages of the league. 6.5
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.