Storm Ciara takes toll as many Donegal League games called off

With Storm Ciara taking its toll Donegal League fixtures were badly hit at the weekend. The Brian McCormick Premier League was wiped out on Sunday.

The big winners were Convoy Arsenal in Division One as they hit Letterbarrow for six to stretch their lead at the top.

Likewise in the Saturday League Division One, Donegal Town Reserves won again and are closing in on the title.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Lifford Celtic 0

St. Catherines 4

This was definitely a game of two halves and St. Catherine’s took full advantage of a strong helping breeze in the first 45minutes. Originally fixed for Greenbrae, the match was switched to Emerald Park as Storm Ciara rendered the Lifford venue unplayable.

The scoring was opened on 4 minutes with an own-goal from Anthony Crossan. He could do nothing but put the ball in his own net from 2 yards as he tried his best to clear a low driven cross from the left.

On 7 minutes Barry Cannon found himself one on one with the keeper and his attempted shop bounced off the keeper to find its way to Conor Doherty who slotted home to an empty net.

It was all one-way traffic and the impressive Evan Broderick rose high in the box to meet a corner from the right on 15 minutes. His header flew straight to the top corner making it 3-0 to the home side. The 4th and final goal came on 20 minutes when Ryan Cunningham slammed a left footed shot low and hard past the keeper. Ryan subsequently missed a penalty five minutes later when he himself was taken down in the Lifford box. Torraigh Mc Connell pulled off a great save to keep the score at 4-0.

Lifford improved after this and tried in vain to break down a dogged “Saints” defence. Conor Breslin at left back had a good game for the visitors while a young home defence including Jack Mc Sharry and Ryan Carr done well to keep a clean sheet for St Catherine’s.

Letterbarrow Celtic 1

Convoy Arsenal 6

Convoy Arsenal continued their fine run of form with a comfortable win over Letterbarrow Celtic at a blustery and wet Tymeen.

After a tight opening to the game, which saw both sides have a good chance each, the visitors took the lead on thirty minutes when JP Malley drove a superb shot into the side netting from twenty-five yards. Malley added a second three minutes later with a deflected effort.

In first half injury time Convoy put the game to bed after the home side had stopped expecting a free kick and Evan Mc

Bride capitalised.

Letterbarrow battled back well at the start of the second half but Convoy fared better in the Stormy conditions. JP Malley grabbed his third on seventy-five minutes from close range.

Joe McGill caught out Letterbarrow on the break to add a fifth on eighty-five minutes with the sixth coming from an own goal with the last touch of the game deep in injury time.



Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2

Drumoghill F.C. 3

It was smash and grab from the away side as they somehow left Rab’s Park with all three points. The ‘71 only have themselves to blame as they battered Drumoghill in the second half but failed to find the net.

The home side took the lead in the first minute when a Sean Little corner was headed home by Conor Mc Gonigle. Drumoghill then drew level on 10 minutes when a free kick wasn't dealt with and Liam O'Donnell fired home.

Minutes later they took the lead when Boyce brought down Callaghan inside the area and O'Donnell then fired home the penalty. Kerrykeel got going again and Conor Mc Gonigle got his second on 30 minutes when he fired home from 18 yards into the bottom corner. The second half began with Kerrykeel pushing and they had Drumoghill pinned back into their own box bu

t just could not find the net. Paddy Carr first went close on 55 minutes when the Drumoghill keeper made a great save. Then Michael Sweeney hit the post and Sean Little hit the crossbar from a free kick. Soon after, a Little corner was met by Conor Mc Gonigle who hit the crossbar, the rebound came to Sweeney who again hit the crossbar and the ball was cleared off the line.

In injury time Carlos Rodgers played in O'Donnell who was brought down by Mc Devitt who seemed to win the ball but the referee pointed to the spot and sent off Mc Devitt. O'Donnell then scored from the spot to secure the win. Kerrykeel just didn't have time to get one back which is a real dent in their promotion push.

Best for Kerrykeel: Conor:Mc Gonigle, Paul Friel and Evan Hewitt. Carlos Rogers and O'Donnell were best for Drumoghill.

Referee Martin McCauley



Gweedore Celtic 0

Glenea United 0

The two local teams had to settle for a share of the points and on the day a draw was a fair result. A strong crossfield wind made it difficult for any quality football, with the result that clear cut chances were at a minimum.

Micheal Mc Kelvey did well to stop Mc Geady from giving Glenea the lead in the 30th minute. On the stroke of half time Jamie Doherty's free kick was well saved by the Glenea keeper.

The second half was a very tight affair with neither side willing to give their opponents any clear-cut chances. Colin Ferry and Thomas Diver did threaten on a few occasions and Mc Kelvey had to push a Ryan Mc Fadden shot round the post. Best for Gweedore were Liam Mc Fadden and Ciaran Mc Hugh. Best for Glenea were Sean Coll and Mark Harley.

Referee: Marty Mc Garrigle



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United 3

Curragh Athletic 2

On a cold day where the wind was bound to play a part Whitestrand took on Curragh at Mc Garvey Park. The first half started with Curragh with the wind at the backs and large parts of the game were played in the Whitestrand half but there was not much threat. Whitestrand broke forward and took the lead when Kevin Mc Carry calmly finished. They extended their lead when a corner was sent in and Liam O’Riordan made it 2-0. This wasn’t long after Curragh had missed a good opportunity to equalise.



Curragh started the second half strongly and pulled one back with a good finish under the Whitestrand keeper.

Whitestrand broke through and regained their two-goal lead with a second for McCarry. This looked to have put the game to bed. Curragh again responded however with another goal and they pushed for an equaliser.

Whitestrand also kept going forward and it was an open end to the game but the result between 3rd and 4th in the table went in favour of Whitestrand who extended the gap between the two.



Saturday 8th February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Milford United Reserves 3

Oldtown Celtic 1

Three first half goals for Milford from Jason Mc Conigley, Lee Burke and Kieran Blaney. Oldtown got one back in second half. Great team effort from Milford.



Donegal Town Reserves 2

Glencar Celtic 1

Donegal Town Reserves continued their hunt for league glory and came out on the right side of a battle in wet and windy conditions at the Hospital Field.

They started the game brightly with the wind behind them in the first half. There were few chances of note in the first 30 minutes with both teams negating each other. The home team took the lead on 35 minutes when Ted latched on to a pinpoint delivery from a Joe Campbell free kick to neatly tuck the ball away in the far bottom corner giving the keeper no chance.

Town's tails were up at this stage and the lead was doubled almost instantly when Ted popped the ball over the Glencar defence and the very lively James Kerrigan showed no fear to throw his left boot in front of the oncoming keeper to finish neatly.

Glencar almost pulled one back on the stoke of half-time when Kenny was called into action with a sharp save down to his right, then there was a double block on the line with Slevin and Gavigan denying Glencar. Donegal knew it would be backs to the wall in the second half against a quality team and would have to dig deep to get a result.

Glencar started to throw caution to the wind, pressing high up, but Donegal stood firm. Likewise, Kenny (in the Town goal) was on a mission to keep a clean sheet. However, he was finally beaten with 12 minutes to go as Glencar pulled one back from a free kick. A nervy ending followed.

Tired legs and tired minds, against a strong wind and rain, and a Glencar side searching for the equaliser. Donegal held on to claim three valuable points.

An exceptional Town performance all over the field. Kenny shaded it for Man of the Match for his heroics in the last 20 minutes.



Kildrum Tigers Reserves 4

Fintown Harps AFC 0

Kildrum got the opening goal when James Mc Nulty taped home an Ayton cross after 15 minutes. Paddy Gallagher finished well to make it two on the half hour.

Fintown pressed hard to get back into the game in the second half. Paddy Gallagher got his second goal to make it three and they added a fourth to cement a comprehensive result.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumbar F.C. 2

Drumkeen United Reserves 2

Drumbar welcomed league leaders Drumkeen on Saturday. In what were very testing conditions for both sides it was Drumkeen who started the brighter, not allowing Drumbar out of their half.

After ten minutes of the first half Drumkeen took the lead when a Drumkeen defensive clearance, helped by the wind, found the head of Shane Laverty on the edge of the box to tuck it away. Drumbar slowly came to terms with the game and the conditions, finding holes in the Drumkeen backline and asking some big questions of them.

Midway through the first half a Caolan Loughney effort struck the arm of a Drumkeen defender in the penalty area and a penalty was awarded to Drumbar. Daniel Bennett stepped up to covert to make it 1-1. Drumkeen regained the lead a short time later with a penalty of their own after a Drumkeen player had been taken down in the area, Micheal Guthrie converted coolly to make it 2-1.

The second half started with Drumbar the brighter of the two and pegging Drumkeen back into their own half with the wind this time on the Drumbar backs. Drumbar created some great chances.

Their good play was rewarded when Daniel Bennett again tied the game with 15 minutes left on the clock.



Castlefin Celtic Reserves 4

Copany Rovers 1

Castlefin came out on top against Copany on Saturday. Copany took the lead in the 8th minute when Stephen Doherty scored from the edge of the box. Castlefin pressed hard for an equaliser and were rewarded in the 20th minute when a Stephen Roulston through ball found Reece Gallagher who shot past the keeper to score.

The home side then had long range efforts from Conor Dalton and Jordan Mc Kinney but the Copany keeper dealt with them. Castlefin took the lead in the 50th minute when Reece Gallagher pounced on a poor clearance to score. It was 3-1 on 60 minutes when a Jordan Reid shot from 25 yards flew into the top corner of the net.

Castlefin completed the scoring with 5 minutes remaining when they were awarded a penalty for a foul in the box which Lee Mc Laughlin converted. Best for Castlefinn: Reece Gallagher and Lee Kennedy. Best for Copany: Stephen Doherty.

Referee: Brian O`Kane



Cappry Rovers Reserves 4

Ballybofey United Reserves 0

In a game played in poor conditions in Cappry a youthful home side got off to the perfect start when Jack Bradley scored inside two minutes.

Ballybofey, playing with the wind in first half, pressed to get level but the Cappry defence held strong in the first half. Cappry again got a dream start to the second half when Karl Mc Glynn scored Cappry their second in the 46th minute.

Cappry kept the pressure on and got a third goal when James Speight scored two minutes later. Cappry made it 4-0 when Karl Mc Glynn added his second.

Referee: Tony Mc Namee

Donegal Junior League

Saturday 8th February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United 0 v 3 Strand Rovers

Milford United Reserves 3 v 1 Oldtown Celtic

Donegal Town Reserves 2 v 1 Glencar Celtic

Glenea United Reserves P v P Keadue Rovers Reserves

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 4 v 0 Fintown Harps AFC



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumbar F.C. 2 v 2 Drumkeen United Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 4 v 1 Copany Rovers

Cappry Rovers Reserves 4 v 0 Ballybofey United Reserves

Sunday 9th February 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United P v P Kildrum Tigers

Donegal Town P v P Milford United

Cranford United P v P Castlefin Celtic



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Rathmullan Celtic P v P Ballybofey United

Lifford Celtic 0 v 4 St. Catherines

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 6 Convoy Arsenal

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 v 3 Drumoghill F.C.

Gweedore Celtic 0 v 0 Glenea United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Raphoe Town P v P Swilly Rovers

Whitestrand United 3 v 2 Curragh Athletic



Saturday 15th February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One 2p.m.

Donegal Town Reserves v Arranmore United 1 p.m.

Kildrum Tigers Reserves v Milford United Reserves

Oldtown Celtic v Glenea United Reserves

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Glencar Celtic



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Reserves v Cranford United Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Drumkeen United Reserves

Copany Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Drumbar F.C.

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves





Sunday 16th February 2020

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30 p.m.

Swilly Rovers v Glengad F.C.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division 2p.m.

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Donegal Town v Drumkeen United

Cranford United v Milford United

Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United

Castlefin Celtic v Cappry Rovers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. v Lifford Celtic

Glenea United v Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Gweedore Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Lagan Harps

Curragh Athletic v Glenree United