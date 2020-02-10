A day to remember for Finn Valley U-12 girls at Donnybrook as they play at half-time in Six Nations game

Finn Valley girls travelled all the way to Dublin on Sunday to play at half-time at the Ireland v Wales Womens international, where they soundly defeated Kinsale by 20-5 in the match. Tries by Laoise Boyce 2, Roisin Toye and Jessica Patton and only one by a very big looking Kinsale team..

Stars of the show went to the two Lafferty twins Maya and Jessica, who both put in try saving tackles when their bigger oppionents seemed destined to score. With their sister Grace, along with Anna Lowry and Caitlyn Walden running and rucking like demons, this Finn valley team were not overawed by the big occasion. Keisha Harkin and Alannah McGlynn charged through on a number of occasions, helped by fine running by Sophie McGee and Ava Hall.

All in all a brilliant display, and one thing it shows that small people can make a big difference, especially Finn Valley ones. Unfortunatly, one of our regulars did not get to play, at the last minute, due to illness Callie Kirkpatrick was unable to travel.

Not only did Finn Valley U-12s win, but Ireland had a brilliant victory over Wales 24-12, helped of course by two Ballybofey players Larissa Muldoon and Laura Feely, whom the girls met afterwards, with many an autograph to boast about.

And it gets better, on the Saturday Ireland men beat Wales in the full international at the Aviva but Finn Valley/Donegal U-14s also won 44-0 away to Limavady just to round off a perfect weekend.