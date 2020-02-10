Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A day to remember for Finn Valley U-12 girls at Donnybrook as they play at half-time in Six Nations game

A day to remember for Finn Valley U-12 girls at Donnybrook as they play at half-time in Six Nations game

The Finn Valley girls along with Kinsale

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Finn Valley girls travelled all the way to Dublin on Sunday to play at half-time at the Ireland v Wales Womens international, where they soundly defeated Kinsale by 20-5 in the match. Tries by Laoise Boyce 2, Roisin Toye and Jessica Patton and only one by a very big looking Kinsale team..
Stars of the show went to the two Lafferty twins Maya and Jessica, who both put in try saving tackles when their bigger oppionents seemed destined to score. With their sister Grace, along with Anna Lowry and Caitlyn Walden running and rucking like demons, this Finn valley team were not overawed by the big occasion. Keisha Harkin and Alannah McGlynn charged through on a number of occasions, helped by fine running by Sophie McGee and Ava Hall.
All in all a brilliant display, and one thing it shows that small people can make a big difference, especially Finn Valley ones. Unfortunatly, one of our regulars did not get to play, at the last minute, due to illness Callie Kirkpatrick was unable to travel.
Not only did Finn Valley U-12s win, but Ireland had a brilliant victory over Wales 24-12, helped of course by two Ballybofey players Larissa Muldoon and Laura Feely, whom the girls met afterwards, with many an autograph to boast about.
And it gets better, on the Saturday Ireland men beat Wales in the full international at the Aviva but Finn Valley/Donegal U-14s also won 44-0 away to Limavady just to round off a perfect weekend.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie