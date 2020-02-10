INDOOR BOWLS: Davd Bonner and Colin Glackin take Gortahork Pairs Tournament

Contact
Runners-up
The Gortahork Pairs title, this season, was claimed by David Bonner and Colin Glackin, Maghery, who pipped Rachel McDonnell and Eddie Curran, Ballylennon, in an excellent final.
Runners-up spots were filled by Pat Walsh and Laurence Herron, Glenties, and Ownie Diver and Peter Day, Gortahork. Donna Hegarty & Nixon Alexander, Ballylennon, Owen Ferry & Michael Daish, Burtonport, Barry Doherty & Caolan McHugh, Buncrana, and Steven O’Neil and Chris Wylie, Magilligan, made up the remainder of the final’s night competitors.
