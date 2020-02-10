INDOOR BOWLS: Davd Bonner and Colin Glackin take Gortahork Pairs Tournament

The Gortahork Pairs title, this season, was claimed by David Bonner and Colin Glackin, Maghery, who pipped Rachel McDonnell and Eddie Curran, Ballylennon, in an excellent final.

Runners-up spots were filled by Pat Walsh and Laurence Herron, Glenties, and Ownie Diver and Peter Day, Gortahork. Donna Hegarty & Nixon Alexander, Ballylennon, Owen Ferry & Michael Daish, Burtonport, Barry Doherty & Caolan McHugh, Buncrana, and Steven O’Neil and Chris Wylie, Magilligan, made up the remainder of the final’s night competitors.