BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Another disappointing day for Donegal in Letterkenny

It was another disappointing day in O’Donnell Park for Donegal footballers on Sunday against Galway.

For the second time we left at least a point if not two behind us and regardless what people may say it had nothing to do with O’Donnell Park and our poor record on the ground.

The bottom line is we are not scoring enough points. We scored seven on Sunday and the week before we hit eight against Meath.

It was disappointing enough to let a seven point lead slip but we also had 14 minutes to get an equaliser and failed to do so.

After we went seven up, Galway brought Paul Conroy on and moved Damian Comer to the middle of the field. Conroy and Comer along with Shane Walsh had a big influence.

Shane Walsh is a class footballer and one of the best forwards in the game at the moment. In fairness Galway are a fine side.

I don’t know what it was but I felt we were very lethargic on Sunday and so different from the team that played the Sunday before against Meath in Navan.

We were far hungrier against Meath and played with far more energy and fight.

Paul Brennan’s black card was costly too. Galway scored 1-3 while Paul was in the sin bin.

Ryan McHugh, by a good stretch, was our man of the match and took the fight to Galway at every opportunity. Michael Langan and Caolan McGonagle had a good first half in the middle of the field. Caolan was a big loss in the second half; apparently he picked up an injury.

Shaun Patton could not be blamed for either of the Galway goals and was once again superb from his kickouts.

But after that you would have to do some searching to find another player that played up to the mark.

It was good to see Patrick McBrearty back but I was surprised he was not in the squad. He could have done a job for us.

When you have a player of the quality of Patrick in the locker you don’t keep him in it. Sunday and Galway would have suited Patrick.

We face Dublin next away on Saturday week in Croke Park and there are no easy games left. After Dublin we have Monaghan and Tyrone at home and Kerry away in the last game.

We are on three points and while Meath on zero look doomed we need to pick up a few more points to be safe.

Dublin won’t be easy but at least we have two weeks to prepare for them and Monaghan showed us how it is done. But unfortunately they did not hold on for the win. In the end they had to be happy with a draw.

It wasn’t a good day either for the Donegal Ladies who lost to Galway, also in O’Donnell Park.

The U-20s take centre stage next weekend when they face Monaghan in the first round of the championship in Ballybofey on Saturday.

Shaun Paul Barrett and his management team have put in a big effort in the last couple of months.

Monaghan have done well at minor level in recent years and will probably go into the game as the favourites.

Finally Donal Reid was visiting me in Bundoran one day last week and who popped in to see me also but Martin Shovlin. It was great to see the two boys, two of my half-backs from 1992. I hadn’t seen the boys in some time and we don’t meet up enough.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack