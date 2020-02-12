Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

KILLYBEGS

Ireland Light's up - Week 5: Thursday the 13th February 6:00pm at the training field. Everybody welcome!

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

Kilotto numbers 3,5,15,29. No winner. Next week'S Jackpot €2600. No match 3 next week. Match 3 €480 if jackpot not won

Bingo Monday 17th February 9:00pm in Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6500 on 45 numbers.

RED HUGH'S

Lotto 06/02/2020. Numbers drawn 3,1,8,4,6,5,7,2. The winning sequence was 3,1,8. Moninne Bradley, Aveltygort €100. Next week’s jackpot is 3,950.

Underage and Club Meeting: Meeting planned for this Thursday the 13th of February at 9pm in club house. A number of important issues to be addressed e.g. Underage management and training, Boundaries, etc. Need all team managers, coaches and members to attend. Any underage team that doesn't have a qualified management team in place are at risk of being withdraw from league and competitions

There are line dancing classes taking place upstairs in the clubhouse every Tuesday from 8pm to 9pm. The class costs €5 a night.

The club is holding a 25 Card Drive upstairs in the clubhouse on Saturday the 15th of February starting at 8:00pm. Entry is €10.

Fit For Lent: Starting on Pancake Tuesday the 25th February at 8pm in the clubhouse. PM the Red Hugh’s Facebook page if you want more information

Our annual 100 club will be starting now again shortly, the club is actively looking for new members, it costs €20 euro a month and is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities for the year. If anyone would like to join you can contact Eamon Kelly 0872942974.

Pitch Schedule: Due to the large number of teams within the club this season all training slots have to be pre-arranged by management to avoid training clashes. If you would like to book a slot on the training field or main pitch you must contact Bernard Devine on 0857491383. The main Pitch is closed until March.

Congratulations to our senior player Michael Devine who has taken on the role of club P.R.O. Thanks to Shane McGuire for his hard work in the role over the last number of years. Any items for club notes etc... contact Michael via email: michael.devine.donegal@outlook.com until his club email is set up.

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

The 2020 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership)– deadline for this year is March 2nd. Our first draw this year will take place March 3rd – where we will do both the February and March draws! Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155.

Club membership for 2020 is now due. Parents of underage players please also ensure your child is registered. You can do this with the manager at training.

An Fáinne Campaign: Tá Cumann Lúthchleas Gael ag tacú le feachtas nua An Fáinne a chur chun cinn i measc bhaill CLG. Suaitheantas é an Fáinne a chaitheann duine chun a chur in iúl go bhfuil sé sásta Gaeilge a labhairt. Má tá aon duine ag iarraidh Fáinne cur glaoch ar 0863233813.

Lotto: The numbers drawn Feb 5th were 6,8,11,16,18,20! No jackpot winner..we had 1 match 5; congratulations Cian Maguire who win the €100! Our jackpot for the Feb 12th draw is €5,400.

Reserve Manager: Comhghairdeas le Adrian Houston a ceapadh mar Bainisteoir ar an fhoireann tacaíochta ag cruinniú míosúil na hoíche aréir. Guíonn muid gach rath agus ádh ar féin agus a fhoireann i 2020.

Comhghairdeas le Conor Ó Gallachóir a rinne job iontach mar fear an tí ag Babhtaí Ceannais Scór na nÓg i gCill Airne! Táimid uilig an-bhrodúil as! Maith thú Conor!!

ROBERT EMMETS

Lotto numbers 7-18-20-25, No Lotto jackpot winners and no match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €4950. Bingo as usual this Friday 14th of February at 9.00pm with a snowball of €1960.

We will be having our membership night on the 20th of February from 7pm to 8pm,

We have five entries in the upcoming County Semi-Final of Scór Sinsir (senior Scór) which takes place on Saturday 15th February in Drimarone Community Centre (Bluestack Centre), Drimarone, Donegal at 7pm. We have entries in Solo singing, Recitation, Ballad Group, Novelty Act, Quiz Team. A bus will depart from the Diamond to Drimarone on Sat 15th at 5.45pm. To book your seat, contact 087 6836254.

County Final of Scór Sinsir Friday 21st February in the Balor Theatre.

Training continues for under 12’s in the CPI on Wednesday 12th of February at 5.40pm.

On Sunday 29th of March from 5pm to 7pm we will be hosting a cabaret evening with Music, Song and dance in Doneyloop Hall.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets every Wednesday. For further information, please contact 087 6836254.

FOUR MASTERS

Club Registration: Members are encouraged to register and pay their 2020 membership for themselves and/or their children using the Clubforce app on their mobile phone or via the Clubforce webpage on your PC

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €1,000 in Week 30 of the 2019/2020 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday February 3rd. The €50 winners in the Lucky Dip were Brid Mc Ginley, New Row and Charlie 'Coventry' Mc Ginty, Garvagh, Barnesmore. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 6 & 23.

GAA Club Support Program: Club members and supporters that stay in the Croke Park hotel are encouraged to participate in their GAA Club Support Program by nominating the Four Masters club at the time of reservation.

All Ireland Feile Peile na nOg: The All Ireland Feile Peile na nOg will be hosted by counties Donegal, Derry and Tyrone on 26th - 28th June this year for U14 boys and girls teams. Four Masters will be participating in this competition and will be hosting visiting boys and girls teams for the weekend. An information meeting was scheduled in St. Patrick's Parish Centre on Friday 7th February at 8:30 pm to brief parents / guardians of our U14 boys and girls teams on the format of the weekend.

Please note our Ireland Lights Up has been changed from Monday to Wednesday night from 6pm to 7pm.

CILL CHARTHA

The rescheduled Club Dinner Dance and Presentation Night takes place this Saturday 15th February in The Blue Haven at 7:30pm with presentations to be made to our senior and ladies teams and a reunion of the 1994 County Reserve Championship winning team. Tickets for the Club Dinner Dance are now on sale in Áislann Chill Chartha or by contacting John Carr: 087-2225599 or Grainne McBrearty: 087-6532678. The Ulster League match against Killyclogher scheduled for Saturday morning was postponed due to the poor weather and it’s now been re-fixed for 23 February, they travel to Claudy this Saturday morning for their next group match.

Underage: To date both Under 10 and Minor manager positions have not been filled. Please contact Michael McShane on 087-6781789 or YvonneByrne on 087-665269

Ireland Lights Up: Join us in Towney under the floodlights this Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm for a walk as part of RTEs Operation Transformation.

Ladies/Girls: Senior Ladies Training on Fridays at 8.30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha. Anyone new who is interested in joining the panel this season please contact Barry on 087-7838313.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 49 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo. €120 Michelle Lowther €105 Rosemary Byrne €80 Denise Boyle €75 Fr Eddie Gallager, Maire Doogan €70 Kathleen Keeney, Carmel Ellis, Mary Gallagher, Teresa Dolan and Maire Byrne.

Lotto €2,200: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 6, 12, 14 agus 27. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 John Conwell, Killybegs €30 Michelle Hennigan €20 John Michael & Bethany Maria, Kilcar House and Eoin O’Donnell, Castlecarn. Béidh €2,200 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn

MALIN

Charity Spinathon: When the bikes finally slowed down and the pedals stopped spinning, we managed to gather up all the donations and are proud to announce that we raised a staggering €17000, which will be divided equally between the 3 parties involved.

Club Dinner Dance: Our annual dinner was held in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa on Friday night and was a thoroughly enjoyable event (so much so, that RTE claimed we were responsible for a slow start to voting in the general election in Malin Head!!) where we remembered our successes of 2019. Guests on the night were Malin and Donegal senior ladies player Aoife McColgan, Donegal Ladies GAA secretary Michelle McKenna and Gerard Callaghan of the Inishowen Board. The new inductee into our Hall Of Fame was Patrick Houten, although Patrick has never played for Malin, he played a pivotal role in the club over the past 30 years, many of these years he held the position of club treasurer.

Our Under 10s and Under 14s made the trip to O Donnell Park for the Donegal v Galway ladies and mens National league games on Sunday. Despite the disappointing results, everyone really enjoyed the experience of watching their heroes in the flesh.

Lotto: Congratulations to Margaret Raymond, Leitir on winning this weeks lotto jackpot of €550. Sequence drawn was 5-1-4-2-3-7-6. Next week's lotto jackpot returns to €500.

Scor: Well done to Niamh Douglas who represented the club in the solo singing in the Scor competition, and also to our quiz team of Vincent McColgan, Diarmiud Walsh, Pat McLaughlin and Shaun who competed, just narrowly missing out.

Condolences: We would like to offer our condolences to the family of the late Willie Doherty of Leitir who passed away at the weekend. Willie's grandchildren are all members of our club, playing in various underage sides and Mariah is also a coach of our ladies Under 16 side.

ST. MARY'S, CONVOY

Lotto results for 04/02/20 - AH, KK, OY, RN. 13 people matched 2 counties. The 5 winners drawn receiving €20 are Frank Rose, Drumkeen, Darelle McDaid, Drumkeen, Aoife McDaid c/o Aine McDaid, Dympha Woodforth, Convoy & Sheila Given, Convoy. Next weeks jackpot is €6,200.

A second Registration evening will take place this Friday from 6.30 to 7.30 at the clubhouse Players must be registered to be insured

Last week of sales for national draw tickets in the Parish. Please support

Hard luck to Dina Patton and the Donegal ladies who were beaten at the weekend

Well done to Rhea Aherne and Dinead Deasley who represented the club at county level over the weekend

URRIS

Club Membership is now open for 2020. A Registration morning will take place on Saturday coming from 11am to 1pm in the clubhouse.

Scór Sinsir: Thanks to all who came along and supported the club in hosting the first county semi- final of Scór Sinsir in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany on Saturday night. Well Done to the Urris acts, Neil Kemmy in the solo singing, Neil, Kieran Kelly and Kieran Friel in the Ballad group and our musicians of Evelyn McGonigle, Fiona McFeeley, Patsy Toland, Shaun McDaid and Kieran Kelly. Good Luck to all in the County final on February 21st. Also, well done to Brónach Harkin who sang the National Anthem.

Lotto Results: Last week's lotto results: As no winner our Jackpot will be €1,680 on Thursday night. Numbers drawn: 2, 6, 16 and 17. €15 winners: Geraldine Devlin, Tullagh. Dan McConalogue, Tirmaine. Cormac Skinnader, Carndonagh. Teresa Noone, Tornabratley. Kathleen Friel, Dunaff.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,950. The winning Numbers were 6, 15, 17, 23 & 24. The €25 winners were Shane Gallagher, Clair Gallagher, Orla Gallagher and James Cassidy and the on-line winners were Christy Price & Donal Skimmer Martin. The next draw will take place in The Bay Bush Bar on Feb 17th. Lotto tickets can be bought in Cassidy’s Shop, Ballintra, Bay Bush Bar, Ballintra, Ballintra PO, The Salmon Inn, Mullinasole, Country Inn, Ballinkillew, Dew Drop Inn, Laghey and 7 Arches, Laghey. Lotto tickets are also on sale on Match days. Thank you for supporting CLG Naomh Brid.

Our Senior team will play Letterkenny Gaels in Pairc Naomh Brid on Sunday Morning at 11am. All support welcome.

AODH RUADH

Ladies: Congratulations to Áine Gilmore who became the first Aodh Ruadh player to line out for the senior county ladies in a number of years when she was introduced as a second half substitute for the injured Geraldine McLaughlin.

Club registration: We ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience. Membership can also be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

Last one standing: Week three took its toll in our Last One Standing competition. After week three we are down to 108 left standing.

Operation Transformation walk: This Thursday will be our last week of Operation Transformation Ireland Lights Up. See you on Thursday. Registration at 6.55pm, heading off shortly after 7pm.

National League fixtures in Ballyshannon: We host Ladies NFL Division 1 meeting between Donegal and Cork and the NFL Division 1 game between Donegal and Monaghan on March 1st. A panel of stewards to assist at these games is being put together. Club members willing to steward, sell programmes and generally help on the day are asked to text to David McLoone, Conal Gallagher, Michael Daly, Philip McLoone, Tom Daly or Willie Scott before February 14th after which a local co-ordinating meeting will take place. Those interested in taking an advert in the match programme is asked to contact any of the above named.

Bobble hats: Chris Kelly is selling some stylish Aodh Ruadh bobble hats at the minute price €14. If you would like to place an order, just message Chris on Facebook or text him on 0868813553.

Educate yourself about drugs and alcohol: Aodh Ruadh are running a drug and alcohol education and prevention programme in partnership with Foróige for 13-16 year olds. Cara Currid, Foróige's drug and alcohol education and prevention youth worker funded by the Drug Task Force, will facilitate a six to eight week programme beginning on Thursday 20th February in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh for an hour to a hour and a half each Thursday. Any questions can be directed to Philip McLoone 086-4053008.

Mobile phone quiz night: A date for your diary. Ballyshannon’s first ever Mobile Phone Quiz Night in Dicey Reilly's, Friday, 28th February, 9pm. Easy to play. Just bring an Apple or Android device (Phone or tablet) and we’ll talk you through it. Entry €5 per player. Teams of three, four or five. Proceeds will support ladies football in the club.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,300. The winning numbers drawn were 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Maurice McLaughlin, Margaret McCauley, Maureen Keenaghan, Helen Danagher, and Imelda McLoone. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's Bar with a jackpot of €1,400 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile Hurlers.

ST MICHAELS

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by William McMullan Chapel Road Dunfanaghy. The €75 was won by Winnie Friel Carrigart. The proceeds of the Bingo for the month of February is in support of Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough and all support would be very appreciated for this worthy cause.

This Month’s 50 Club Winners were: €65 Geraldine Alcorn Hornhead, €35 Ellen Druce Cashel Creeslough and €25 Orla Alcorn Earrooey.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers draw were 1,8,10,12,15,19. The Match 5 Winner was Margaret Ann McTeague Gortnalake Creeslough. This week's Jackpot will be €6500.

Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta: In the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta draw made last week the Reserves have been drawn in a preliminary round match away St. Nauls whist the Seniors have a first-round match away to Gweedore.

Keep The Date Free: Keep the Date free for the St. Michael’s GAA Club Annual Dinner Dance which will be held on the 29th February in the Shandon Hotel

Membership: Reminder that registration for all members must be completed before 31st March.

Operation Transformation: Again, last week we had over 100 people walk under the floodlights in Creeslough Pitch over the 2 nights. Congratulations to you all. The lights will be on again on Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm in Creeslough.

Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw are on sale locally and St. Michael’s Club members are currently selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board: U6s training will begin this Sunday 16th of February at 11am in the Clubhouse.

U8s will start their training season on Sunday 16th Feb at 11am at the Bridge, with an informational meeting with children and parents.

U10s will start training this Sunday 16th of Feb at 11am with a meeting regarding the year ahead for children and parents all new children welcome

U12 training will start on Thursday 13th at the Bridge from 7pm to 8pm. €2 per child.

U14 Boys training this Thursday night 7.30-8.30pm in the clubhouse. For more information contact Hugh Doyle on 0864472068.

U16 training this Wednesday from 6.15 - 7.30 at the Bridge.

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results 06/02: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 6, 17, 18, 19 . The 3 x €50 winners were Mia Mulhern, Bundoran; Noreen McDonnell, Monaghan; Kiri McEniff, Australia. Next week's jackpot will be €4750.

Underage training continues as usual.

Bord na nOg Underage Presentation: The Bord na nOg held a very enjoyable Presentation night in the Allingham Hotel on Sunday night last. Huge thank you to all the children and their parents for attending and also to the various coaches who contributed on the night. Special thanks to our county representatives Jamie Brennan, Oisin Walsh and Matthew Duffy who presented the awards to the various winners and to Trevor McGlone for his continued sponsorship of the trophies over the past number of years.

The following players were recognised as player of the year in their respective age groups for 2019 - U10 Alex Currid; U12 Caolan Gilbride; U14 Matthew Tierney; U16 Dylan Barrett

Ladies: Training this week for the Girls takes place on Monday and Thursday from 7pm to 8pm in the Magh Ene hall. There will be a meeting in relation to Feile on Wednesday 12th Feb at 8.30pm in Bank House. It is vital that a parent from each player of our U14 team attend this meeting as there are many important topics to be discussed.

Letterkenny Gaels

On Saturday evening we held our Annual Club Dinner Dance in the Brunswick room in the Arena 7. Bairbre Cahill, Club Gaeilge and Cultural Officer, was the MC on the night and opened proceedings with a review of a very successful year both on and off the field. Martin Orr and the Honky Tonk Hero’s provided the entertainment. Thanks to Clare and Enda Nicholls, the staff of Arena 7, the Honky Tonk Hero’s and to everyone who attended and made this a very successful dinner dance. The award winners on the night were; Appreciation awards were presented as follows, Camogie: Yvonne Úi Baoil, Hurling: Roisin Kerr, Ladies Football: Michael O’Connor, Underage Football:JohnMcGilloway, Scór: Brian Sweeney, Special Appreciation Award: Eunan Quinn. Minor Footballer of the Year: Ronan Frain U-21 Footballer of the Year: Brian Diver. Reserve Footballer of the Year: Nicky McGarrigle. Senior Footballer of the Year: Sean McDonagh. Club Person of the Year: Brian Sweeney.

The senior footballers played their second game of the Ulster Intermediate Football League on Saturday against Steelstown at Páirc na nGael. The game was played in atrocious conditions and it was the visitors who were victorious claiming a two point win.

We are currently taking bookings for Pitch-side advertising at Páirc na nGael. If your business would like to avail of one of the signs, please contact John on (087) 776 8889 or PM this page for more information.

This year the Club have moved the registration process over to the online sports management company, Clubforce. Club members will receive emails in the coming weeks in relation to this and are encouraged to download the app and complete their registration.

You can now play Letterkenny Gaels Weekly Club Lotto via the Clubforce App. Simply download the App and select Letterkenny Gaels and follow the directions from there.

Indoor underage hurling training continues this Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

Indoor Camogie training continues every Friday at the LYIT Sports Hall from 6.30pm to 7.45pm. The training is aimed at girls from U-8 to U-14 and new girls are especially welcome to come along and try it out. Hurleys and helmets will be provided. Contact 087 923 6039 for more details.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Lotto Results 09/02/2020. Numbers: 6, 8, 9, 13, 18. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Deirdre Walsh, Kerrykeel. Next week’s Jackpot: €1400.

Club Membership 2020: Thanks to everyone who has completed registration for 2020 so far.

Registration remains open online at https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/

Fanad_Gaels

U10s Boys & Girls: Gaeil Fhánada welcome all U10s to a new year of Gaelic football starting this Sunday (16th) at 11am in Traigh a Locha.

Scór Sinsear: Ghlac Mairéad Ní Fhrighil páirt sa chómortas Amhránaíocht Aonair sa Scór, agus bhí foireann de Sheán Ó Dorraidhín, Maghnus Mac Giolla Bháin, Micheál Ó Frighil agus Micheál Mac Giolla Bháin sa Tráth na gCeist. Ní raibh an t-ádh le Mairéad ach d’érigh leis an fhoireann Tráth na gCeist dul fríd chuig an Babhta Ceannais i gceann coicíse. Comhghairdeas leo.

Week 6 of Ireland Lights Up: Our weekly walk continues tomorrow (Thursday 13th of February) at 6.30pm at Traigh a Locha. They will take place every week up until 27th February, so please join us any Thursday that suits! Please note: No pets allowed.