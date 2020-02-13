Wealth of up and coming boxing talent on show this weekend

Contact
ON THE BILL: Donegal Open champion Jamie Doyle.
Boxing fans have a treat in store this weekend as Dunree ABC showcase a host of up and coming young talent at their big fight night.
With 15 bouts being laid on, it promises to be a thrilling night as the Inishowen club shows off the cream of their impressive stable.
Recent Donegal Open champion Jamie Doyle is on the bill, along with Nine Counties champions Keelan Collins and Josh McDonagh.
And the extravaganza will also feature welcome returns to the ring, after two years out, for formidable fighters Stephen Duffy and David Gallinagh.
The action kicks off at the Laurentic Bar, Dunree, at 8.30pm this Saturday night (doors open 7.45pm).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.