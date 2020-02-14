Teresa Doherty takes All-Ireland Masters gold in Wicklow

Finn Valley AC left in large numbers in the dark of Saturday morning from 5am to compete in National master, intermediate underage cross country, undaunted by weather.

Spirits were high in the venue Rathdrum, Wicklow and it was when all the tallies were made in the shadow of Avondale, the home of Parnell, the leaders will scratch this down as an eventful successful day.

Topping the Valley and Donegal list was Teresa Doherty, county cross country champion, now national masters champion but not just a champion, a runaway winner from the gun from the pursuing Kate Purcell, Raheny, leading her Valley squad of Kay Byrne, (2nd in her category) Bridgeen Murray and Kathleen McNulty to 3rd team.

Donegal with the Valley girls plus Claire McGuigan, Lifford /Strabane 3rd and Helen McCready, Rosses 9th took team gold. The other news in this race, Noreen Bonner 3rd master's category.

The master led by an aggressive lead performance from Dermot McElchar were in the mix as a team throughout Dermot picking up a bronze individual supported by Shane McNulty, 23rd, John McEnhill 28th and Gary Gallagher 48th a newcomer, who approached the challenge like a veteran and won his team 3rd place and the bronze.

Additionally, the Donegal 0-50 men won team gold scoring 3 x Inishowen Patrick Mc Kinney Finbarr Gallagher, Herb Lucas , Anthony Doherty (Milford) and the Aghyaran men Mark Connolly and Michael Penrose.

There was underage success with Valley U-13 boys taking the team title led by the Gallagher lads Shaun and Harry; silver team reward for U-11 girls and U-15 boys with U-11 boys combining with a winning Rosses team to collect county medals.

Next Sunday it's Glenmore 10k at 11 am. With pick up of t shirt chip etc. from 12 noon to 4pm Saturday, this race is sold out.