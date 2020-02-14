Important games at top and bottom of all divisions in Donegal Soccer League this weekend

Third place Castlefin Celtic host league leaders Cappry Rovers in the Premier Division clash this Sunday. This could be the last chance for Castlefin to pick up some ground on the leaders as they are behind first placed Cappry by 11 points but with two games in hand. For second place Kilmacrennan Celtic they play fifth place Kildrum Tigers. A win for Kilmacrennan would put them level on points with Cappry Rovers if Rovers were to lose. If Kilmacrennan win they will be in a great position to take the lead as they have a game in hand.

In Division One Convoy Arsenal take on second place Glenea United in the race for the title. Convoy, who are top of the table, are clear by 7 points with a game in hand. Glenea will be looking to close the gap and reduce it to 4 points. Third place Kerrykeel ‘71 play seventh place Gweedore Celtic.

There are just two games in Division Two with Curragh meeting bottom side Glenree and Deele Harps face Lagan Harps and moving away from the relegation zone will be the main focus.

In the Saturday Leagues, Donegal Town Reserves face Arranmore United and are on their way to the title. Keadue Rovers need to defeat Glencar Celtic to have any chance.

In the Saturday Division Two Drumkeen United, Cappry Rovers and Kilmacrennan Celtic look likely to win which would see the top three places remain the same.

Fixtures

Saturday 15th February

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One 2

Donegal Town Res v Arranmore United 1 pm

Kildrum Tigers Res v Milford United Res

Oldtown Celtic v Glenea United Res

Keadue Rovers Res v Glencar Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Res v Cranford United Res

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Drumkeen United Res

Copany Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. Res v Drumbar F.C.

Cappry Rovers Res v Castlefin Celtic Res



Sunday 16th February

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30 pm

Swilly Rovers v Glengad F.C.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division 2 pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Donegal Town v Drumkeen United

Cranford United v Milford United

Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United

Castlefin Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. v Lifford Celtic

Glenea United v Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Gweedore Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Lagan Harps

Curragh Athletic v Glenree United