Important games at top and bottom of all divisions in Donegal Soccer League this weekend

Third place Castlefin Celtic host league leaders Cappry Rovers in the Premier Division clash this Sunday. This could be the last chance for Castlefin to pick up some ground on the leaders as they are behind first placed Cappry by 11 points but with two games in hand. For second place Kilmacrennan Celtic they play fifth place Kildrum Tigers. A win for Kilmacrennan would put them level on points with Cappry Rovers if Rovers were to lose. If Kilmacrennan win they will be in a great position to take the lead as they have a game in hand.
In Division One Convoy Arsenal take on second place Glenea United in the race for the title. Convoy, who are top of the table, are clear by 7 points with a game in hand. Glenea will be looking to close the gap and reduce it to 4 points. Third place Kerrykeel ‘71 play seventh place Gweedore Celtic.
There are just two games in Division Two with Curragh meeting bottom side Glenree and Deele Harps face Lagan Harps and moving away from the relegation zone will be the main focus.
In the Saturday Leagues, Donegal Town Reserves face Arranmore United and are on their way to the title. Keadue Rovers need to defeat Glencar Celtic to have any chance.
In the Saturday Division Two Drumkeen United, Cappry Rovers and Kilmacrennan Celtic look likely to win which would see the top three places remain the same.
Fixtures
Saturday 15th February
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One 2
Donegal Town Res v Arranmore United 1 pm
Kildrum Tigers Res v Milford United Res
Oldtown Celtic v Glenea United Res
Keadue Rovers Res v Glencar Celtic
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Ballybofey United Res v Cranford United Res
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Drumkeen United Res
Copany Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic
Drumoghill F.C. Res v Drumbar F.C.
Cappry Rovers Res v Castlefin Celtic Res
Sunday 16th February
Ulster Junior Shield 1.30 pm
Swilly Rovers v Glengad F.C.
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division 2 pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers
Donegal Town v Drumkeen United
Cranford United v Milford United
Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United
Castlefin Celtic v Cappry Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumoghill F.C. v Lifford Celtic
Glenea United v Convoy Arsenal
Letterbarrow Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Gweedore Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps v Lagan Harps
Curragh Athletic v Glenree United
