Donegal U-20 game with Monaghan switched from MacCumhaill Park to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny

The Ulster U-20 Championship quarter-final between Donegal and Monaghan, fixed for MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey today at 2 pm has been switched to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny with throw-in at the same time, 2 pm.
The decision was made after a 10 am inspection this morning which found the MacCumhaill Park pitch unplayable, due to the overnight rain which accompanied Storm Dennis.
Shaun Paul Barrett's Donegal side are very much the underdogs going into the contest with Monaghan being rated as favourites to not just win today, but to win Ulster.
