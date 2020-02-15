DONEGAL U-20 UPDATE: O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny declared unplayable. Game postponed

Contact
The Donegal-Monaghan Ulster U-20 Championship quarter-final has been postponed after two pitches failed inspections.
The game was switched from MacCumhaill Park to O'Donnell Park, Letterkennny this morning after a 10 am inspection but with the incessant rain with Storm Dennis, an inspection of O'Donnell Park took place at 12.15 pm and it was declared unplayable with surface water.
The game has been postponed and we await the deliberations of the Ulster Council as regards the refixture.
