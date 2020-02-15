Contact

HOCKEY REPORT: Raphoe squeeze past Ballynahinch in tight contest on the road

Ulster Premier League

Ballynahinch 2

Raphoe  4

 (J. Long 2, S. Goudie, J. Wilson)

For the second time in a week Raphoe overcame Ballynahinch in blustery conditions, albeit this contest was closer matched than the 5-0 home victory.

Indeed it was Ballynahinch who scored the opener, against the run of play, in the second quarter as Raphoe could not apply the finish when they enjoyed most of the possession. Blake Boal, debuting in goal, was helpless as his initial save rebounded to the Hinch forward to slam home. 

Raphoe equalised through the familiar route of Simon Goudie's drag flick. His 3rd in 2 games. Goudie's flicking played a role as Raphoe went into the lead for 2-1 inside 4 minutes of the second half. Goudie's drag flick rebound was chased by James Wilson who squeezed the ball under the keeper to Lee Stewart who squared for Jonny Long to tap in. 

Second later, out of the blue Hinch were level as sloppy defending allowed Hinch too much room and the ball slide into the net unfortunately off Boal's pads. 

Weather conditions deteriorated in the third quarter causing a short delay in the start of the final quarter. Where James Wilson scored to spare Raphoe blushes for 3-2 and great work between the impressive Jake Watt and Long saw Long slam home the insurance goal.

Raphoe will feel relieved to escape with 3 points but know they must improve in future outings.

Raphoe host Portrane next Saturday at 2:30 in the Irish Hockey Trophy quarter final. 

Raphoe: B Boal, T. Eaton, E. Lyttle, S. Goudie, I. McGonigle, A. Meehan, G. Patterson, K. Meehan, L. Stewart, J. Wilson, J. Long, G. Lecky, John Watt, Jake Watt. Coach: Richard Eaton. 

