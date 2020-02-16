Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ballyshannon bow out of McCambley Cup after losing away to Lurgan

Ballyshannon bow out of McCambley Cup after losing away to Lurgan

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Storm Dennis played havoc with the conditions as Ballyshannon went down to Lurgan in the quarter-final of the McCambley Cup on Saturday. 


Lurgan RFC 33

Ballyshannon RFC   8

After making the long journey to the Armagh town the Ballyshannon lads had to play under horrendous elements which did not suit their free flowing brand of rugby. Ballyshannon didn’t play badly and know that if they were a little bit more streetwise they would have come away with the spoils.

The well drilled and experienced home side were quick out of the blocks and didn’t give Ballyshannon time to settle. Lurgan registered the first score within a minute of the start of play. They breached the visitors’ defence and scored the first try of the match which was converted.

Ballyshannon hit back and scored a try of their own. After some sterling work by the forwards the ball was fed to winger Jack McCann who crossed the Lurgan line. 

Ballyshannon were guilty of some horrific mistakes which allowed the home side to get the upper hand. Lurgan scored two more converted trys before the half-time break which left the game virtually out of reach for the visitors.

For long periods of the second half Lurgan were encamped in the Ballyshannon half of the field. The visitors were unable to break out as kicking was a lottery and ball handling was of a low standard due to the conditions. Ballyshannon played their best rugby In the last quarter of the match as they started to get used to the weather conditions. However it was too late in the game and Lurgan ran out easy winners.

Team: Callum Gallagher, Gerry Curtis, Kieran Daly, James McGonigle, Thibault Deguilhem, Bari Kane Joseph Stepleton, Darran Gillespie, Sean Heeney, Ray Gallagher, Ashley Vaughan, Richard Gallagher, Alex Boyd, Jack McCann, Dara Known, James O’Donnell , James Cleary, Noise Patton.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie