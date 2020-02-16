Ballyshannon bow out of McCambley Cup after losing away to Lurgan

Storm Dennis played havoc with the conditions as Ballyshannon went down to Lurgan in the quarter-final of the McCambley Cup on Saturday.



Lurgan RFC 33

Ballyshannon RFC 8

After making the long journey to the Armagh town the Ballyshannon lads had to play under horrendous elements which did not suit their free flowing brand of rugby. Ballyshannon didn’t play badly and know that if they were a little bit more streetwise they would have come away with the spoils.

The well drilled and experienced home side were quick out of the blocks and didn’t give Ballyshannon time to settle. Lurgan registered the first score within a minute of the start of play. They breached the visitors’ defence and scored the first try of the match which was converted.

Ballyshannon hit back and scored a try of their own. After some sterling work by the forwards the ball was fed to winger Jack McCann who crossed the Lurgan line.

Ballyshannon were guilty of some horrific mistakes which allowed the home side to get the upper hand. Lurgan scored two more converted trys before the half-time break which left the game virtually out of reach for the visitors.

For long periods of the second half Lurgan were encamped in the Ballyshannon half of the field. The visitors were unable to break out as kicking was a lottery and ball handling was of a low standard due to the conditions. Ballyshannon played their best rugby In the last quarter of the match as they started to get used to the weather conditions. However it was too late in the game and Lurgan ran out easy winners.

Team: Callum Gallagher, Gerry Curtis, Kieran Daly, James McGonigle, Thibault Deguilhem, Bari Kane Joseph Stepleton, Darran Gillespie, Sean Heeney, Ray Gallagher, Ashley Vaughan, Richard Gallagher, Alex Boyd, Jack McCann, Dara Known, James O’Donnell , James Cleary, Noise Patton.