Donegal trio shines for Ireland women's U17s

Three Donegal footballers were at the heart of another great performance for Ireland women's U17s on Sunday.

Culdaff native Erin McLaughlin (Fildara) scored to secure a 1-1 draw with Iceland at Tramore AFC in the second of two friendly internationals between the teams.

The Sion Swifts striker headed Ireland in front on 35 minutes after drifting into a dangerous area before Iceland replied on 57 minutes when Anita Yr Porvaldsdottir poked the ball in following a goalmouth scramble.

Fildara's Sion teammate Kerry Brown, from Greencastle, had a great game on the left wing, while Redcastle-born Della Maria Doherty was awarded player of the match.

All three featured in the first match against Iceland on Friday, and all will be serious contenders for starting places in the squad that will compete in the upcoming UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers.

Ireland face Denmark (March 23), Serbia (March 26), and Austria (March 29), with top spot in Group 3 required in order to reach this summer's finals tournament in Sweden.