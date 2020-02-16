Donegal U-13 girls move top of Group after impressive win over Longford

The Donegal Women’s League U-13s move top of their FAI Interleague Gaynor Cup Qualifying Group after a impressive win over Longford in Ballyare in severe weather conditions as Storm Denis’s wind and rain hits Donegal.

This did not dampen their performance. Playing against a strong wind in the first half the Donegal girls retained possession for long periods but the final ball was letting them down for scoring opportunities.

Maryann Ward has a great chance to put the Donegal girls ahead after great work by Eabha Daly and Enya McBride. Rosie O Donnell was making great runs on the right and linked up well with Orlaith Doherty but the compact defensive of Longford were cleaning up. In the second half with the wind behind them Ashling Mugan and Sarah McGuinness link well to set Orlaith Doherty racing through for the first goal.

Minutes later a corner into the box was headed down by Orla Malseed to Rosie O Donnell to fire into the net from close range.

Against the run of play with ten minutes remaining Longford to their credit got one back. The Donegal girls rose to the challenge and solid defending by Meabh Brady, Orla Malseed, Kaylagh Sweeney and Caitlin Clarke saw the game out.

Caitlin Fletcher had the last chance for Donegal after Sophie Canning great ball to Clara McGuinness who cross to back post and Caithlin shot went inches wide.

Next up for these girls is an away trip to Mayo in either the 7th or 8th March

DONEGAL SQUAD: Amy Doherty (Lagan Harps), Tianna Hannigan (Raphoe Town), Niamh Ryan (Lagan Harps, Kaylagh Sweeney (Mulroy Academy), Scarlet Keys (Lagan Harps) Orla Malseed (Illistrin FC), Enya McBride (Raphoe Town), Caitlin Clarke (Raphoe Town), Ashling Mugan (Lagan Harps), Meabh Brady (Kilmacrennan Celtic), Sophie Canning (Lagan Harps) Eabha Daly (Illistrin FC), Rosie O’Donnell (Lagan Harps), Mary Ann Ward (Gweedore Utd), Clara McGuinness (St Catherine’s) Caitlin Fletcher (Bonagee Utd), Orlaith Doherty (Lagan Harps), Sarah McGuinness (St Catherine’s)